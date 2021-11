Travis Scott has been pictured out for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy earlier this month.

On Nov. 5, ten people were killed during a crowd surge that occurred during Scott’s headlining performance at NRG Park, Houston. The tragic event left hundreds of other concertgoers severely injured.

Video footage and several witness testimonies shared by attendees of the annual event — which was produced by Scott — showed numerous fans appearing to be crushed and trampled by one another in the crowd.

Sources close to Scott — who continued to play on for a reported 37 minutes after the show was declared a mass casualty incident — have maintained that he only found out about the severity of the situation “hours and hours after the concert.”

Scott issued his first statement addressing the tragedy on Nov. 6, writing that he was “absolutely devastated” by the events that had taken place, before pledging commitment to helping “heal and support the families in need.”

Travis Scott takes to his Instagram story to address the tragedy at last night’s Astroworld Festival.

He went on to post a video of himself to his Instagram story, saying directly to the camera, “I just wanna send out prayers to the [lives] that were lost last night. We're actually working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time.”

Shortly after, it was reported that Scott would be covering the costs of the funerals for those who died at the concert, as well as providing free therapy treatment for survivors in partnership with mental health organization BetterHelp.

Ever since releasing his statements, Scott — who has been named in several lawsuits citing “negligence” and “encouragement of violence” — has remained silent on social media and out of the public eye, reportedly staying put in Houston with partner Kylie Jenner, who was also in attendance at the festival.

However, this week, Scott made his first public appearance since the horrific event.

On Nov. 23, Scott was pictured out on a golf trip with several A-list celebrities in southern California, ahead of Thanksgiving weekend.

In a series of photos shared on Twitter, Scott was seen with Mark Wahlberg, Michael Jordan, Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, and actor Said Taghmaoui.

According to reports , Scott had traveled to southern California to spend the holidays with his family and Jenner, presumably after having resided in his Houston home since the tragedy.

Scott’s first public outing comes just days after he was named in a new lawsuit, this time filed by two security guards who were working at Astroworld. Both are reportedly seeking over $1 million in damages.

According to multiple outlets , Samuel and Jackson Bush, an uncle and nephew who worked together at the festival, told reporters during a press conference on Nov. 22 that they were both severely injured while helping attendees in the crowds.

Samuel claimed he was trampled multiple times, causing him to break his hand and hurt his back. According to TMZ , Jackson — who said he’d damaged his shoulder — claimed he witnessed CPR being performed on several lifeless bodies and pulled a person out from beneath a large crowd, who ended up dying.

As well as Scott and his label Cactus Jack Records, Samuel and Jackson named several corporations in their lawsuit, including Live Nation and ScoreMore, the venue NRG Park, and several security companies connected to the tragedy.