Travis Scott has been pictured out for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy earlier this month.

Travis Scott takes to his Instagram story to address the tragedy at last night’s Astroworld Festival.

Shortly after, it was reported that Scott would be covering the costs of the funerals for those who died at the concert, as well as providing free therapy treatment for survivors in partnership with mental health organization BetterHelp.

However, this week, Scott made his first public appearance since the horrific event.

Scott’s first public outing comes just days after he was named in a new lawsuit, this time filed by two security guards who were working at Astroworld. Both are reportedly seeking over $1 million in damages.

As well as Scott and his label Cactus Jack Records, Samuel and Jackson named several corporations in their lawsuit, including Live Nation and ScoreMore, the venue NRG Park, and several security companies connected to the tragedy.