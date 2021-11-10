Travis Scott Promised Therapy To Astroworld Victims But Updated His Instagram With The Wrong Phone Number

Scott adjusted his bio to the mental health hotline after BuzzFeed News reached out for comment.

Thomas Shea / AFP via Getty Images People attend a makeshift memorial on Nov. 7, 2021, at the NRG Park grounds where eight people died in a crowd surge at the Astroworld festival in Houston.

On Tuesday Travis Scott, who vowed to help survivors of the Astroworld concert obtain mental health services after eight people died during a crowd crush, updated his Instagram profile with the wrong phone number.



Instagram Travis Scott's Instagram bio with the incorrect number on Wednesday morning

Scott posted a number just a few digits different from the hotline for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), which is 800-950-6264. On Monday, Scott announced that he would be covering the cost of funerals for those killed and announced a partnership with BetterHelp, an online therapy company, offering one free month of its services. The number in his bio has been widely reported to be for therapy. When BuzzFeed News called the number in Scott’s bio, it appeared to belong to a government agency.

Travis Scott promised therapy for astroworld victims but updated his instagram with the wrong number. When people called this is what they heard: https://t.co/kp6OszkW58 Twitter: @ikran

“For billing, customer service, government assistance, or the offices of Social Security, press one,” a recorded voice said. “If you are under the age of 65 and interested in health insurance, press two. If you are over the age of 65 and interested in Medicare, press three. For all other inquiries, press four.”

After BuzzFeed News contacted BetterHelp and Scott’s representatives for comment for this story on Wednesday, the number in his Instagram was adjusted to be the NAMI hotline.

Instagram Scott's adjusted Instagram bio after BuzzFeed News reached out for comment.

Eight people, ranging in age from 9 to 27, were killed when a crowd of roughly 50,000 people rushed the stage shortly after Scott began performing on Friday night. Horrifying videos show concertgoers begging for staff to end the event and a wave of bodies struggling to stand. One festival attendee, Seanna Faith, who was seen in videos screaming for help during the concert, posted about the number on her Instagram story, and her followers said when they called they heard a message about grocery rewards or even car insurance.

Similarly, a TikTok user posted a video saying when they called the number they heard “a car insurance scam,” and some commenters agreed the same happened to them.

Although many of the Astroworld survivors are teenagers dealing with the aftermath of the disaster, BetterHelp writes on its site — under the headline “Is BetterHelp right for me?” — that its services are not suitable for minors or those in “an urgent crisis or an emergency situation.”

In a press release sent Monday announcing the collaboration between Scott and BetterHelp, the online mental health company said NAMI had set up a dedicated national hotline for Astroworld survivors in immediate need, available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. The number for that hotline is 844-CJ-NAMI-1, or 844-256-2641.