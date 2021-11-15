A 9-Year-Old Boy Has Died Following Injuries Sustained At Travis Scott's Concert At The Astroworld Festival

Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old who is believed to be the youngest victim of the Astroworld tragedy, has died following injuries sustained at the music festival.

His death was confirmed in a statement by attorney Ben Crump, who initially filed a million-dollar lawsuit on behalf of the Blount family against rapper Travis Scott and organizer Live Nation alleging "grossly negligent conduct" at the event.

"The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son,” Crump said. “This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking."

At least nine other concertgoers, including a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, died when a crowd surged toward the stage on Nov. 5, the first day of the two-day festival.

