The Eight People Who Died At Astroworld Included Teenagers As Young As 14
As of Saturday afternoon, officials said 13 people were still in the hospital with injuries.
Eight people died at Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival in Houston on Friday night after the crowd of roughly 50,000 rushed the stage.
They ranged in age from 14 to 27, and on Sunday, mourners gathered at a makeshift memorial for them outside the concert grounds. Here's what we know about them so far.
Brianna Rodriguez, 16
Her family member Iris Rodriguez wrote in a Facebook post that Brianna “was a beautiful vibrant 16-year-old high school junior” who attended Heights High School in Houston.
“Dancing was her passion and now she’s dancing her way to heaven’s pearly gates,” Iris wrote.
Her family also set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Brianna’s funeral, and the page already exceeded its initial $30,000 goal.
Brianna was also a member of her school’s band, which tweeted in her memory on Saturday. “Brianna was someone who performed with the band and was someone who could always make anyone smile,” they wrote. “Although she’s gone and she cannot perform with us anymore, we know she’d want to still enjoy our time in heights.”
John Hilgert, 14
The youngest victim was 14-year-old John Hilgert, who attended Memorial High School in Spring Branch, Texas. Members of his community tied green ribbons around trees on the school’s campus in memory of him because green was his favorite color.
“This is a terrible loss, and the entire MHS family is grieving today. Please keep the student’s family in your thoughts and prayers as they face this tragedy,” the high school wrote in a letter to parents and students, KHOU reported.
Hilgert’s former baseball coach Justin Higgs wrote a heartfelt Facebook post in his memory, saying Hilgert “was an angel a long time ago.”
“The kid impacted everyone that met him,” Higgs said. “Privileged to have had the opportunity to coach him during those seasons of his life. Building character in young men but learning from them at the same time. His chapter isn’t over he’s playing ball in the sky right now watching over all of us. He was that good at not just baseball but being himself. That was enough.”
As of Saturday afternoon, officials said 13 people were still hospitalized with injuries from the festival, including five who are under the age of 18. Among them is a 10-year-old who is in critical condition.
Scott released a statement on Saturday, saying he’s “absolutely devastated” by Friday night’s events.
"My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival," he said. "Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life."
This is a breaking news story. For updates, check back and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
