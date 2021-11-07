The Eight People Who Died At Astroworld Included Teenagers As Young As 14

As of Saturday afternoon, officials said 13 people were still in the hospital with injuries.

Nathan Frandino / Reuters Daniella Salazar, 23, of Corpus Christi, and Celeste Salinas, 23, of Houston, sign a remembrance poster at a makeshift memorial for the concertgoers who died at the 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston.

Eight people died at Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival in Houston on Friday night after the crowd of roughly 50,000 rushed the stage. They ranged in age from 14 to 27, and on Sunday, mourners gathered at a makeshift memorial for them outside the concert grounds. Here's what we know about them so far. Brianna Rodriguez, 16

Her family member Iris Rodriguez wrote in a Facebook post that Brianna “was a beautiful vibrant 16-year-old high school junior” who attended Heights High School in Houston. “Dancing was her passion and now she’s dancing her way to heaven’s pearly gates,” Iris wrote. Her family also set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Brianna’s funeral, and the page already exceeded its initial $30,000 goal. Brianna was also a member of her school’s band, which tweeted in her memory on Saturday. “Brianna was someone who performed with the band and was someone who could always make anyone smile,” they wrote. “Although she’s gone and she cannot perform with us anymore, we know she’d want to still enjoy our time in heights.” John Hilgert, 14