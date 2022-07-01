Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Praised “Beautiful” Kourtney Kardashian For Her Support Of Him During His Hospitalization After Their Daughter Begged Fans To “Send Prayers”
Travis and Shanna’s 16-year-old daughter shared a photo from the hospital room earlier this week after it was reported that the drummer was experiencing stomach pain so “extreme” that he “could barely walk.”
Earlier this week, Travis Barker was hospitalized in Los Angeles after reportedly experiencing stomach pain so “extreme” that he was left struggling to walk.
The drummer was taken to West Hills Hospital by his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, on Tuesday, and was later transported by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
It’s since been reported that Travis has pancreatitis, and that Kourtney hasn't left his side throughout the entire time that he’s been in hospital. “Kourtney won't leave his side,” a source told People. “Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were. Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk.”
Though he’s not yet addressed his hospitalization firsthand, Travis shared a cryptic tweet saying: “God save me” around the time that he was taken to the hospital, which sparked concern from worried fans.
And concern for the musician only grew further when his 16-year-old daughter Alabama, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, quickly shared and deleted a post begging fans to send prayers for her father.
“Please send your prayers,” Alabama wrote on her Instagram story. She later shared a photo on TikTok of her hand holding Travis’s in the hospital room, while writing on a separate post: “Thank you guys for all of the prayers and love. I appreciate you & love all of you.”
23-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, whom Travis also raised with Shanna, was quick to share a sweet message to her Instagram story acknowledging fans’ well wishes too. “Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent this way. It is heard, felt and appreciated,” she wrote.
And now, Shanna — who was married to Travis between 2004 and 2006, and with whom she briefly reunited in early 2009 before calling it quits for good — has shared a note of her own addressing her ex-husband’s medical issue.
In a statement given to E! News, Shanna thanked fans for their kind words of concern before praising his “beautiful wife Kourtney.”
“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children,” she said. “I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney.”
Shanna went on to say that her and Travis’s children — Atiana, Alabama, and 18-year-old Landon — are “very concerned and worried” for their father, before noting that she’s “hoping for a speedy recovery.”
“Travis has [beaten] the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again,” she added, seemingly referencing the deadly 2008 plane crash that Travis survived. Two of the drummer’s closest friends, as well as both of the plane’s pilots, died in the horrific incident, while Travis was left with burns covering 65 percent of his body, and severe PTSD and survivor’s guilt.
Shanna concluded her statement by noting: “I will always be there for [Travis] and my children.”
The model’s heartfelt message comes after a messy history between herself, Travis, and Kourtney over the former months of the new lovers’ relationship.
Not long after Travis and Kourtney began publicly dating last February, Shanna memorably shaded the couple on several occasions, even going so far as to like a tweet calling Kourt "a downgrade."
She also accused Travis and Kourtney of deliberately “driving a wedge” between her and her children, before blaming Kourt and her sister, Kim Kardashian, for “destroying” her family entirely.
However, in more recent months, there appears to be no bad blood between the three, with Shanna recently sharing her well wishes toward Travis and Kourtney following their lavish Italian wedding.
The pair tied the knot in an intimate yet gorgeous ceremony in the seaside village of Portofino in May. All of Travis’s kids attended, with Alabama documenting much of the night over her candid social media posts.
“I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to only want the best for my children,” Shanna told Us Weekly after the wedding had taken place. “It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair.”
And of course, her latest message toward Travis and Kourt amid his hospital stay suggests that the exes remain on good terms.