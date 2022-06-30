Kourtney Kardashian Apparently "Won't Leave" Travis Barker's Side After He Was Suddenly Hospitalized With Pancreatitis

Travis was suffering with extreme stomach cramps and could "barely walk" when he was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

By

Travis Barker has reportedly been diagnosed with pancreatitis after being hospitalized on Tuesday.

John Shearer / Getty Images

The Blink-182 star was brought to West Hills Hospital by his new wife Kourtney Kardashian to seek help for a medical issue, before being transported by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center shortly after their arrival.

Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

In the hours that followed, Travis's 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, begged fans to "send prayers" for her father while the rest of the family — including his two other children — remained silent on the matter.

Travis also sparked serious concern after tweeting the words: "God save me" as he was taken to the hospital. It was unclear whether the tweet was related to his health issues, or a quote from a song he recently co-wrote with Machine Gun Kelly.

Travis Barker @travisbarker

God save me

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @travisbarker

Well, sources have now confirmed to People and TMZ that Travis has pancreatitis — an inflammation of the pancreas — after experiencing stomach cramps thought to have been exacerbated by a colonoscopy.

Jerod Harris / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

A source went on to tell People that Kourtney has been extremely worried about her husband, and hasn't left his side the whole time.

"Kourtney won't leave his side," the source said. "Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were. Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk."

"He is getting the best care at Cedars though," the source added, before noting that doctors are focused on pain management, tests, and a modified diet to improve his condition.

Astrid Stawiarz / WireImage

Meanwhile, according to Us Weekly, the Kardashian family as a whole have been "pretty concerned" about Travis's condition and have shown him an "outpouring" of support.

Alberto Rodriguez / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Kourtney is by his side and will remain by his side. His kids are very supportive as well. Alabama rushed to be by his side,” the source added. “He and Kourtney have been asking for privacy as they battle through this together.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

After Travis's condition was made public, his daughter Alabama shared a photo of their hands alongside the caption: "Thank you guys for all of the prayers and love, I appreciate you & love all of you."

Instagram: @alabamaluellabarker

His step-daughter, Atiana, went on to share a message of thanks for the "outpouring" of well wishes for her father.

Instagram: @atianadelayhoya

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time," she wrote on Instagram. "It is heard, felt and appreciated."

Travis's hospitalization comes less than a month after he and Kourtney got married in a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy. Just last week, the executive producer of the family's reality show, The Kardashians, confirmed that the wedding will air during Season 2.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to representatives of Travis Barker for comment.

Topics in this article