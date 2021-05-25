But while they seem obsessed with one another, barely a week has gone by since they went public with their relationship where there hasn't been some form of ~drama~ between the pair and Travis's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

For anyone who's unaware, Travis and Shanna were married from 2004 to 2006, and share two children together — Alabama and Landon. They reunited briefly in 2009, before splitting for good a couple of months later.

And right from the word go, Shanna hasn't exactly been shy in voicing her opinions on Travis's new relationship.

Shanna's claims of an affair between Kim and Travis have been vehemently denied by both parties over the years, and are refuted in Travis's 2015 book which reveals that he didn't even meet Kim until until 2006 — after his split from Shanna.

Things got even messier when both children recently spoke out on Instagram and denounced Shanna's parenting skills. Alabama claimed in an Instagram live last week that she hadn't seen or heard from Shanna in 7 months, while Landon accused their mom of being an "absent parent."

Reports have suggested that both children have become "very close" with Kourtney since her relationship with Travis began, enjoying vacations together as well as a family day out at Disneyland last week.