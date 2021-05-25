Travis Barker Posted A Shady Tweet After His Ex-Wife Put Kourtney And Kim Kardashian On Blast And Said They "Destroyed" Her Family
"My family's broken because of this family, and now my kids are alienated because of another sister in this family."
Ever since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made their romance official in February, they've ensured the whole world is aware of just how loved-up they are.
But while they seem obsessed with one another, barely a week has gone by since they went public with their relationship where there hasn't been some form of ~drama~ between the pair and Travis's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.
For anyone who's unaware, Travis and Shanna were married from 2004 to 2006, and share two children together — Alabama and Landon. They reunited briefly in 2009, before splitting for good a couple of months later.
And right from the word go, Shanna hasn't exactly been shy in voicing her opinions on Travis's new relationship.
There's been plenty of indirect shade on Instagram, including Shanna liking comments describing Kourtney as a "downgrade," as well as her hinting that their relationship is being overplayed for Instagram.
There's also been more overt comments too, including Shanna accusing Travis of having an affair with Kim Kardashian in 2006, and claiming that he and Kourtney are deliberately "driving a wedge" between her and her children.
Shanna's claims of an affair between Kim and Travis have been vehemently denied by both parties over the years, and are refuted in Travis's 2015 book which reveals that he didn't even meet Kim until until 2006 — after his split from Shanna.
Things got even messier when both children recently spoke out on Instagram and denounced Shanna's parenting skills. Alabama claimed in an Instagram live last week that she hadn't seen or heard from Shanna in 7 months, while Landon accused their mom of being an "absent parent."
Reports have suggested that both children have become "very close" with Kourtney since her relationship with Travis began, enjoying vacations together as well as a family day out at Disneyland last week.
Well, things look to be kicking off again after Shanna spoke to TMZ's paparazzi over the weekend and claimed that the Kardashians had "destroyed" her family.
"I don't have any jealousy," she said of Kourtney and Travis's relationship. "I divorced for a reason. People don't break up their families for no reason at all."
"My family's broken because of this family, and now my kids are alienated from each other because of another sister in this family," she added.
"I don't care about Travis and Kourtney in any capacity whatsoever," Shanna went on. "All I care about are my children — mending and healing my relationship with my children and moving forward. I don't even think twice about them."
"It's heartbreaking," she said of the estrangement from her kids. "It's every mother's worst nightmare, but we just had dinner with my kids and all their friends three weeks ago, so this has all started since my ex started dating a certain person."
And when Shanna was asked whether she had a message for Kim and Kourtney, she responded: "Thanks for destroying my family. Twice."
Well, this drama shows no signs of dying down, because now Travis has seemingly subtly responded to Shanna's interview.
Taking to Twitter, the drummer appeared to reference the interview by tweeting some pointed lyrics from his upcoming album.
"Silence is also an answer," he wrote.
And many saw the fact Travis had chosen these lyrics over others as a direct nod to Shanna's responses to TMZ's questions.
We'll keep you updated with the next instalment of drama as and when it happens...
