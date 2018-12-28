This Is The Year That Truly Challenged People's Trust In Amazon

AP/Karla Ann Cote

AP/Karla Ann Cote

Out of all the controversies surrounding Amazon in 2018, the one that seemed to spark the greatest outcry — and damage the most trust — was the company’s competitive search for a second headquarters location. Amazon encouraged towns to compete over who could muster up the biggest tax subsidy for the trillion-dollar company — a process that was mostly done in secret. The hunt for Amazon’s HQ2 became its own reporting beat, as media outlets celebrated “big scoops” on which city was closest to winning its bid to attract Amazon. The company didn’t even need to run a significant media campaign around what ended up being a glorified office opening because the media (BuzzFeed News included) followed the story so closely. When Amazon announced in November that it would open new headquarters in two locations — Virginia and New York City — there was immediate backlash from residents and lawmakers over the financial incentives involved. New York state and New York City’s governments offered Amazon a total of $3 billion in performance-based incentives, while Virginia offered a (relatively) more modest $573 million. Members of New York’s City Council berated the company for squeezing money from the city struggling with ongoing issues related to public transportation, health, housing, and public school systems. Demonstrators gathered near the location of Amazon’s proposed headquarters in Long Island City to protest over the project’s potential impact on housing costs and strain on public transportation. Others were frustrated by the lack of transparency surrounding the bidding process, as well as the hefty tax credits Amazon would receive.

We’ve been getting calls and outreach from Queens residents all day about this. The community’s response? Outrage. https://t.co/Jl4OIfa4gC @Ocasio2018 / Via Twitter: @Ocasio2018

I love that we're giving all sorts of huge tax breaks to Amazon for the monstrosity that is #AmazonHQ2 but none of the subways I use to get home are running tonight. Fuck you @NYGovCuomo and @BilldeBlasio #EatTheRich @el_deego / Via Twitter: @el_deego

But all this outrage hasn’t kept people from shopping on Amazon. That’s largely because the company has fundamentally changed the ways consumers shop by introducing them to the concept of free two-day shipping.

Now ordering something online and getting it quickly is not a luxury in retail — it’s the norm. Retail giants like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy have gradually adjusted to this new world of Amazon-influenced consumers. Many of these retailers are even turning brick-and-mortar stores into fulfillment centers for customers who prefer to buy online. Amazon has essentially trained consumers to feel entitled to free shipping — to the point that some have joked that “free shipping is a human right.”

Free shipping should be a basic human right. @SouthernHomo / Via Twitter: @SouthernHomo