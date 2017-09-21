These Places Are Thirsty AF To Be Chosen As Amazon's New Headquarters

Cities across North America are showing Amazon how desperate they are to be the chosen location for the company's next headquarters.

Amazon announced earlier this month that it is searching for a city where it will build its second headquarters — to be located elsewhere than its current home base, in Seattle.

It's not asking for much, really: Aside from a city with more than 1 million people, the company wants on-site access to mass transit, strong cell phone service, and easy access to a major highway or road. The company also wants to be within 45 minutes of an international airport.

It also wants the cities that raise their hands to provide traffic congestion figures, crime data, statistics on local workers, and information about local universities. Amazon says it is seeking a city that will give its employees "an overall high quality of life." (In other words, don't apply unless you have bars, restaurants, and a Starbucks nearby.)

The payoff, obviously, is huge: Amazon says that its new headquarters will bring as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs to the place that it picks — as well as a potential boost of billions of dollars to the local economy.