Amazon Removed Merchandise From Its Site Touting The Far-Right Group "Proud Boys"

On Thursday, two days after BuzzFeed News contacted Amazon, the online retailer removed several T-shirts with slogans and logos promoting the Proud Boys, a far-right mens group that has gained notoriety for its frequent involvement in violent demonstrations around the US, including the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last year.

Third-party sellers were offering several T-shirts screen-printed with "Proud Boys" and one of the organization's commonly used terms, "Uhuru," on Amazon's marketplace for anywhere between $14.99 and $19.99.

Amazon declined to respond to questions about whether the items violated its terms of service and how the items ended up on the site.

In July, Amazon faced scrutiny from Congress over allowing third-party sellers to market items promoting Nazism and other racist ideologies on its marketplace, including a cross-burning onesie for boys, a Nazi swastika pendant, a Nazi eagle sticker, and white nationalist literature. Amazon pulled the items in response, and in a letter to Rep. Keith Ellison, said that it prohibits product listings that promote or glorify hatred, violence, racial, sexual, or religious intolerance or that promote organizations with such views.