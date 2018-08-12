"Unite The Right" White Supremacists (And Counterprotesters) Are Gathering In Washington, DC

Today’s rally in DC is scheduled to begin in Lafayette Square, a park adjacent to the White House.

Scores of white supremacists are expected to rally on Sunday in Washington, DC, in the second “Unite the Right” rally, where legions of counterprotesters have already gathered.

The first rally, held in Charlottesville, Virginia, last August, began with people burning tiki torches and chanting the Nazi slogan “blood and soil," before the next day devolved into violence. Heather Heyer, who was demonstrating against white supremacists, was killed, along with two police officers who died in a helicopter crash while surveilling the protests. Dozens were injured.

Sunday’s rally in Washington, DC, is scheduled to officially begin at 5:30 p.m. in Lafayette Square, a park adjacent to the White House. White supremacists will begin gathering in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood at 3 p.m. and plan to begin to march in the streets, with a police escort, from the Foggy Bottom Metro Station at 5 p.m. to the rally site.

Jason Kessler, the organizer behind the original "Unite the Right" rally, initially planned to hold two anniversary rallies: one in Charlottesville and one in Washington. After his application in Virginia was denied, Kessler filed a lawsuit against the city over the decision in March. He later dropped the suit on Aug. 2.

In his May permit application for Sunday’s rally in Washington, Kessler described the event as a “white civil rights rally” organized to “protest civil rights abuse in Charlottesville.”

Kessler told reporters on Sunday he was "standing up for free speech, which has really been in danger over the last year since Charlottesville."