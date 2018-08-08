Despite there being no official permits issued for any anniversary events, Charlottesville's city manager says there will be more police out and road closures.

The governor of Virginia declared a state of emergency Wednesday ahead of the anniversary of last year's violent white nationalist "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville that left one counter-protester dead.



Gov. Ralph Northram's office said in a statement that the purpose of the declaration was to address "the potential impacts of events" in the greater Charlottesville region and outside Washington, DC, over the weekend.

A state of emergency opens up state and local operations to better coordinate while also allocating $2 million in funds pay for any extra enforcement operations. The Virginia National Guard will also be authorized to assist. And Charlottesville Interim City Manager Mike Murphy warned the public to expect a heavy police presence and road closures downtown.

Last year's Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville's Emancipation Park saw violent clashes between hundreds of members of the so-called alt-right and a broad swath of counter-protesters. White nationalist James Alex Fields allegedly ran his car into a crowd of the protesters, injuring dozens and killing 32-year-old Charlottesville resident Heather Heyer. Two law enforcement officers also died in a helicopter crash at a nearby golf course.

