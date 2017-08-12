People Are Mocking White Nationalists For Marching With Literal Tiki Torches

"They sell those torches at Party City. These dudes probably all went to Party City together."

The march, which preceded a "Unite the Right" rally scheduled for Saturday, comes amid controversy over a proposal to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park, formerly called Lee Park.

The gathering was widely condemned by the mayor of Charlottesville, the UVA president, Virginia's Democratic and Republican gubernatorial candidates, and several national lawmakers.