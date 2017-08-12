BuzzFeed News

People Are Mocking White Nationalists For Marching With Literal Tiki Torches

People Are Mocking White Nationalists For Marching With Literal Tiki Torches

"They sell those torches at Party City. These dudes probably all went to Party City together."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on August 12, 2017, at 10:32 a.m. ET

On Friday night, hundreds of torch-wielding white nationalists marched on the University of Virginia's campus in Charlottesville.

The march, which preceded a "Unite the Right" rally scheduled for Saturday, comes amid controversy over a proposal to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park, formerly called Lee Park.

The gathering was widely condemned by the mayor of Charlottesville, the UVA president, Virginia's Democratic and Republican gubernatorial candidates, and several national lawmakers.

As shocking as the protest was, many online were quick to mock the white nationalists for marching using tiki torches.

"When you think you're the master race but you can't figure out how to make your own damn torch," wrote the Chicago Tribune's Rex Huppke.

When you think you're the master race but you can't figure out how to make your own damn torch.
Rex Huppke @RexHuppke

When you think you're the master race but you can't figure out how to make your own damn torch.

"Guys, we need to look tough"
Marybeth Glenn @MBGlenn

"Guys, we need to look tough" (•_•)/ &lt;) ) GET / \ \(•_•) ( (&gt; THE / \ 🔥 🔥 \(•_•)/ ) )… https://t.co/wZlm3lGZyl

A lot of people took guesses at what mid-priced home goods store the white supremacists went to.

The Nazis of Pier One Imports
Tim 🇺🇸 Dickinson @7im

The Nazis of Pier One Imports

INT. HOME DEPOT. DAY. -I need a torch for a white supremacist rally -I just have tiki style - that work?
Adam Mazmanian @thisismaz

INT. HOME DEPOT. DAY. -I need a torch for a white supremacist rally -I just have tiki style - that work? - [paus… https://t.co/un0T8idIyW

They sell those torches at Party City. These dudes probably all went to Party City together.
Vanessa Ramos @thatRamosgirl

They sell those torches at Party City. These dudes probably all went to Party City together.

Or maybe they took them from Mom's patio?

When these guys mom's come home and see that all their tiki torches are missing from their patio decks.
Matthew A. Cherry @MatthewACherry

When these guys mom's come home and see that all their tiki torches are missing from their patio decks.

Many pointed out the irony of asserting white supremacy using a product of Polynesian culture.

when you have to use a polynesian cultural product (tiki torches) to defend and assert white supremacy 🙃
Tunde Olaniran @tundeolaniran

when you have to use a polynesian cultural product (tiki torches) to defend and assert white supremacy 🙃

"end immigration" they chant, holding Tiki torches, which have their origins in Polynesian cultures.
Riley J. Dennis @RileyJayDennis

"end immigration" they chant, holding Tiki torches, which have their origins in Polynesian cultures. https://t.co/spzrkwDKVB

Nothing says "I'm defending white culture" like carrying a Tiki Torch.
neontaster @neontaster

Nothing says "I'm defending white culture" like carrying a Tiki Torch.

But lots of people just made fun of the citronella torches.

Judging by the cloud of citronella off those tiki torches, they've "had it up to here" with the tyranny of bug bite…
shauna @goldengateblond

Judging by the cloud of citronella off those tiki torches, they've "had it up to here" with the tyranny of bug bite… https://t.co/GZjpz4H13w

"Probably kept away mosquitos too."

Those torches must've been adorable on their backyard decks next to the azaleas. Probably kept away mosquitos too.
Elon James White @elonjames

Those torches must've been adorable on their backyard decks next to the azaleas. Probably kept away mosquitos too. https://t.co/kHnuocmB11

"These are legit scary assholes, but they'd be scarier if they didn't use citronella tiki torches they bought from Lowes."

These are legit scary assholes, but they'd be scarier if they didn't use citronella tiki torches they bought from Lowes.
southpaw @nycsouthpaw

These are legit scary assholes, but they'd be scarier if they didn't use citronella tiki torches they bought from L… https://t.co/KV4FzgvdD2

This photo in particular became a meme used to drag the demonstrators.

Narrator: And that's when the luau went south
Marybeth Glenn @MBGlenn

Narrator: And that's when the luau went south

Open mic night at the Whitesplain Improv
Sami Shah @samishah

Open mic night at the Whitesplain Improv

When nothing turns out the way "Entourage" promised.
Sara Benincasa @SaraJBenincasa

When nothing turns out the way "Entourage" promised.

"WHERE IS THE CLITORIS?"
Jess Dweck @TheDweck

"WHERE IS THE CLITORIS?"

"We will not be replaced," says group where you could swap one for the other and nobody would notice.
Max Sparber @maxsparber

"We will not be replaced," says group where you could swap one for the other and nobody would notice.

