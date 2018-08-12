BuzzFeed News

14 Pictures Of Anti-Fascist Protesters In Charlottesville Ahead Of The "Unite The Right II" Rally

14 Pictures Of Anti-Fascist Protesters In Charlottesville Ahead Of The "Unite The Right II" Rally

More than 200 protesters and activists gathered Saturday, ahead of a planned white supremacist march on Sunday.

By Patrick Smith

Patrick Smith

Posted on August 12, 2018, at 5:17 a.m. ET

Student activists get ready to address the crowd during a rally on the campus of The University of Virginia one-year after the violent white nationalist rally that left one person dead and dozens injured, in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 11, 2018.
Logan Cyrus / AFP / Getty Images

Hundreds of anti-fascist protestors gathered in Charlottesville Saturday ahead of a planned white nationalist march through the city – exactly 12 months after the first "Unite the Right" march, during which one person died and several were injured.

Reports estimate that more than 200 protesters met at the University of Virginia campus. Last year's Unite The Right rally saw ugly scenes of confrontation and violence, culminating in the death of 32-year-old Charlottesville resident Heather Heyer.

Around 700 state troopers, some in riot gear, have been drafted in to police the weekend's events, CBS reported, leading some to accuse law enforcement of a heavy-handed approach to the anti-fascist protest.

Protestors chanted: "Why are you in riot gear? We don't see no riot here." A banner read: "Last year they came w/ torches. This year they come w/ badges."

A state of emergency has been declared in the city and access to traffic has been heavily restricted.

An activist confronts Virginia State Troopers in riot gear.
Logan Cyrus / AFP / Getty Images

Demonstrators march down Rugby Avenue near the University of Virginia campus.
Logan Cyrus / AFP / Getty Images

Activists rally at Lambeth Field on the campus of The University of Virginia.
Logan Cyrus / AFP / Getty Images

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images
Members of the Virginia State Police stand guard in riot gear on the campus of the University of Virginia.
Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

Protesters link arms at an event on the campus of the University of Virginia organized by the group Students Act Against White Supremacy.
Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

Win Mcnamee / Getty Images
Anti-fascist protesters mourn at the site of a makeshift memorial where Heather Heyer was killed last year on August 11, 2018 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Win Mcnamee / Getty Images

Steve Helber / AP
Steve Helber / AP
Steve Helber / AP
State Police arrest a local resident, John Miska, in the locked down downtown area in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Miska purchased razor blades, which are banned items, in a downtown drugstore.
Steve Helber / AP

A group, Anti-fascism demonstrators, march past lunchtime diners in the downtown area in anticipation of the anniversary of last year&#x27;s Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.
Steve Helber / AP

