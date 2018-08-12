14 Pictures Of Anti-Fascist Protesters In Charlottesville Ahead Of The "Unite The Right II" Rally
More than 200 protesters and activists gathered Saturday, ahead of a planned white supremacist march on Sunday.
Hundreds of anti-fascist protestors gathered in Charlottesville Saturday ahead of a planned white nationalist march through the city – exactly 12 months after the first "Unite the Right" march, during which one person died and several were injured.
Reports estimate that more than 200 protesters met at the University of Virginia campus. Last year's Unite The Right rally saw ugly scenes of confrontation and violence, culminating in the death of 32-year-old Charlottesville resident Heather Heyer.
Around 700 state troopers, some in riot gear, have been drafted in to police the weekend's events, CBS reported, leading some to accuse law enforcement of a heavy-handed approach to the anti-fascist protest.
Protestors chanted: "Why are you in riot gear? We don't see no riot here." A banner read: "Last year they came w/ torches. This year they come w/ badges."
A state of emergency has been declared in the city and access to traffic has been heavily restricted.
Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.