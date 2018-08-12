14 Pictures Of Anti-Fascist Protesters In Charlottesville Ahead Of The "Unite The Right II" Rally

More than 200 protesters and activists gathered Saturday, ahead of a planned white supremacist march on Sunday.

Student activists get ready to address the crowd during a rally on the campus of The University of Virginia one-year after the violent white nationalist rally that left one person dead and dozens injured, in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 11, 2018.

Hundreds of anti-fascist protestors gathered in Charlottesville Saturday ahead of a planned white nationalist march through the city – exactly 12 months after the first "Unite the Right" march, during which one person died and several were injured.

Reports estimate that more than 200 protesters met at the University of Virginia campus. Last year's Unite The Right rally saw ugly scenes of confrontation and violence, culminating in the death of 32-year-old Charlottesville resident Heather Heyer.

Around 700 state troopers, some in riot gear, have been drafted in to police the weekend's events, CBS reported, leading some to accuse law enforcement of a heavy-handed approach to the anti-fascist protest.

Protestors chanted: "Why are you in riot gear? We don't see no riot here." A banner read: "Last year they came w/ torches. This year they come w/ badges."

A state of emergency has been declared in the city and access to traffic has been heavily restricted.