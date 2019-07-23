Tell Us: What’s The Craziest Thing That Happened To You After Taking A DNA Test?

People are using kits in the mail to discover information about their biological ancestry and connect with (sometimes famous) distant relatives. In some cases, they’re even solving decades-old mysteries about their families.

Other DNA tests are helping people find out genetic information related to their health and fitness — and making huge decisions about their bodies.

These ever-growing genealogy databases are also helping authorities and amateur sleuths solve infamous cold-cases. And it has recently begun clearing innocent people of crimes.

Politicians have even called for it to be used to reconnect kids separated from their families at the border.

But there are also privacy concerns surrounding the use of this consumer technology, as people who’ve never taken any test are finding out that they, too, can be traced and identified based on the actions of distant relatives.

Some are also using genetic information in racist and discriminatory ways.