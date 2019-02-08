"Project Runway" Judge Nina Garcia Is Getting A Preventive Double Mastectomy

Nina Garcia, the editor-in-chief of Elle magazine and longtime judge on the design reality series Project Runway, announced Thursday her decision to undergo a preventative double mastectomy.

"I won’t be attending Fashion Week," Garcia wrote in an essay for her magazine, noting that it will be the first time in 25 years that she didn't attend the New York fashion event. "Instead, I’ll be watching from the sidelines at home, recovering from a preventive double mastectomy."



Garcia said her "battle of the boobs" began in 2015 when she decided, because of family history, to undergo genetic testing to see if she were a carrier of the two genes that medical professionals believe increase a person's chances of getting breast or ovarian cancer.



"To my surprise, I received an envelope containing the results, stating that I did in fact have a mutation and was at high risk for breast cancer," Garcia said.



She said her test revealed that she had a mutation to the BARD1 gene, which interacts with the BRCA1 gene, that could make her more susceptible to breast cancer.



According to Mayo Clinic, people who inherit the BRCA1 or BRCA2 (which stand for Breast Cancer susceptibility gene 1 and Breast Cancer susceptibility gene 2), account for "5 to 10 percent of breast cancers and about 15 percent of ovarian cancers."

In addition to that, the National Cancer Institute says that 72% of women who test positive for BRCA 1 and 69% of women who test positive for BRCA2 will develop breast cancer by age 80.

