This Genealogy Database Helped Solve Dozens Of Crimes. But Its New Privacy Rules Will Restrict Access By Cops.

It just got harder for police to find the perpetrators of violent crimes by sleuthing in people’s family trees.

Days after BuzzFeed News revealed that the website GEDmatch had bent its published rules to allow police in Utah to search for relatives of the perpetrator of a violent assault, the website changed its terms of service so that users now have to explicitly opt in for their DNA profiles to be included in law enforcement searches.

GEDmatch has been the main database used by police for genealogy, involved in more than 50 of the cases solved so far. Until a significant number of the 1.2 million or more people whose DNA data has been uploaded to GEDmatch give permission for cops to search against their profiles, it means that the site has suddenly become all but useless for solving crimes. And that may set off legal tussles that go all the way to the US Supreme Court.

“You will start to see search warrants being written on GEDmatch,” Paul Holes, a retired investigator with the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office, who led the team that cracked the Golden State Killer case, told BuzzFeed News.

If cops must obtain a warrant, Holes added, they may also seek court orders to get access to the much larger DNA databases operated by the genealogy industry’s big players, Ancestry and 23andMe — which have said that they oppose their customers’ data being used in this way.

“Of course there are going to be legal battles,” Holes said. “It would not surprise me, years down the road, if this could be a US Supreme Court issue.”

GEDmatch’s move follows a backlash from some genealogy enthusiasts against a decision to let its database be used in the case of a 17-year-old arrested for a violent assault on an elderly woman in Centerville, Utah. “In some of our Facebook groups, the reaction was really strong,” Debbie Kennett, a genealogist and honorary research associate at University College London, told BuzzFeed News.

GEDmatch is used by people researching their family trees to find relatives who share some of their DNA. Until the latest change on Saturday, the website’s published terms of service restricted cops’ searches for perpetrators’ relatives to investigations of homicides or sexual assaults. But that rule was relaxed on a one-off basis in the Utah case, Curtis Rogers, a retired businessman in Florida and one of the founders of GEDmatch, told BuzzFeed News earlier this week.

The new terms of service extend the crimes for which law enforcement searches are allowed to “murder, nonnegligent manslaughter, aggravated rape, robbery, or aggravated assault.” But importantly, they also add a new privacy setting for users to say whether they wish to have their profiles made available for searches by police. And by default, all profiles have been set to “opt out,” unless users decide to opt in.