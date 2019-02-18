This Man Threw A Napkin Away Last Month. Police Used It To Charge Him With A 1993 Murder.

A Minnesota man was charged with murder after police used a discarded napkin he wiped his face with while eating a hot dog to tie him to a nearly 26-year-old cold case.

Police arrested 52-year-old businessman Jerry Westrom last week after investigators employed a genealogy company to link his DNA to crime scene evidence from the stabbing death of 35-year-old Jeanne Ann “Jeanie” Childs in 1993.

Westrom denied the allegations under questioning, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, and was released on $1 million bail on Friday.

Westrom’s attorney declined to comment to the paper and did not immediately return a request for comment to BuzzFeed News on Monday.

Westrom’s arrest is just the latest example of authorities taking advantage of genealogy services to revive decades-old cold cases. For the last two years, federal and local law enforcement have used such databases to match potential suspects to unsolved cases, most notably in the landmark capture of the suspected Golden State Killer.

The tactic, however, has raised ethical questions as many people use these private companies and their databases to obtain information about their heritage, unaware that uploading their DNA could potentially help authorities locate family members. Last month, BuzzFeed News reported that Family Tree DNA, one of the largest at-home DNA testing companies, had an agreement to work with the FBI to solve violent crime cases.



"This was a cold hit case," Hennepin County attorney Mike Freeman said in a press conference last Friday, comparing it to the Golden State Killer case. "DNA samples were sent to genealogists who helped us match them together. This was good police work to pass this kind of technique on between cops.

While Minneapolis police did not say in a statement detailing the arrest in the Childs’ case which private DNA company they employed, authorities explained that a break came last year after they entered DNA from the crime scene into genealogy websites, revealing two possible suspects. One of them was Westrom, who lived in the Twin cities area around the time of the murder and had been charged with soliciting a teenager for sex in 2016, according to the Tribune.