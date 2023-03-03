The News Roundup You Need This Morning

Alex Murdaugh, the scion of a powerful South Carolina legal family who has been linked to several high-profile crimes, was found guilty on Thursday for the murders of his wife and son, Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

The jury deliberated for just three hours before reaching their verdict on the 2021 killings . After weeks of breaking down in tears in court, Murdaugh stood with his attorneys looking straight ahead and blinking as the verdict was read. Speaking outside the courthouse Thursday night, Attorney General Alan Wilson said that despite the Murdaughs’ influential status in Walterboro, South Carolina, “no one — no one, no matter who you are in society — is above the law.”

For months, the case transfixed true crime enthusiasts around the world with its many twists and turns. No less than two competing documentaries were produced before the case even made it to trial, while tens of thousands of people watched daily livestreams of court proceedings. Murdaugh now faces a possible sentence of life in prison. A hearing is scheduled for Friday .

Donald Trump is not immune from a lawsuit about the Jan. 6 riot

Trump can be sued by members of Congress and Capitol police for injuries they sustained during the Jan. 6 insurrection, the Department of Justice said Thursday. DOJ officials issued their statement amid an ongoing lawsuit filed by two Capitol police officers and 11 members of Congress who claim that Trump is liable for physical and mental injuries they sustained during the Capitol riot. Trump previously asserted that his role as president granted him immunity from the lawsuit on the grounds that he was performing official duties.

DOJ officials issued their statement amid an ongoing lawsuit filed by two Capitol police officers and 11 members of Congress who claim that Trump is liable for physical and mental injuries they sustained during the Capitol riot.

SNAPSHOTS

A man was paralyzed after being shot by a police officer who had mistaken his gun for a Taser. Now he's suing. Michael Ortiz, 43, was shot July 3, 2021, by a police officer at his mother’s home in Hollywood, Florida. According to his lawsuit , he called 911 while he was having a mental health emergency and chest pains.

TikTokers say ashwagandha makes them feel emotionally blunted, but clinical research has a different take. Ashwagandha is an herbal supplement that's been used for 6,000 years in certain cultures to reduce stress and enhance mental well-being.