Tennessee Has Banned Drag Performances In Public, And Other States Are Considering Similar Bans

Tennessee became the first state on Thursday to enact a drag ban, barring performances from the public eye or where there are minors present.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed HB 9 into law just days after a high school yearbook photo surfaced of him appearing in drag — in a wig and cheerleader skirt — as part of a powderpuff football game. He has not confirmed or denied his appearance in the photo.

Tennessee law now bans “male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest” from performing in public spaces or in front of minors.

The ban is set to go into effect April 1 this year, a few months ahead of Pride festivities, trans advocates have noted. Though it is unclear how the law will be enforced, it does carry criminal penalties for those who violate it.

In 15 states across the country, state legislatures are considering more than 20 bills that target drag performances.

The ACLU noted that the ban violates First Amendment protections. Stella Yarbrough, the ACLU of Tennessee's legal director said in a statement that "the law bans obscene performances, and drag perforamnces are not inherently obscene."

"However, we are concerned that government officials could easily abuse this law to censor people based on their own subjective viewpoints of what they deem appropriate," she said.