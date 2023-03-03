Hogwarts HBCU Is TikTok’s Most Magical Trend Of 2023

Black TikTokers closed out this year’s Black History Month by turning Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry into an HBCU with all the trimmings: house parties, stroll teams, Greek life, and more. This reimagining of the fictional wizarding school has collectively been dubbed HAMU, or Hogwarts Agricultural and Magical University, and hundreds of videos have been made of fans repping their houses and coming up with a canon that is all their own.

HAMU was born out of the Slytherin common room meme that became popular after the release of the Hogwarts Legacy video game. Fans have been divided on whether to play the game or support other Harry Potter projects due to author J.K. Rowling’s recent history of anti-trans comments , and TikTokers who spoke to BuzzFeed News say they’re aware of the controversy surrounding Rowling. But for them, HAMU has nothing to do with her and everything to do with building community around their shared love of fantasy and Black culture.

“What she’s said is awful, but I’m not gonna let that lady ruin this beautiful thing for me,” comedian Mel Mitchell said.