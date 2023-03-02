The Best Books Out This Week

Your Driver Is Waiting by Priya Guns

Marketed as a "gender-flipped reboot of the iconic 1970s film Taxi Driver," this novel tells the story of Damani, a rideshare driver who's dealing with loss, a sick parent, and chronic low wages. One day, she gives a ride to Jolene, a rich white woman, and begins to fall in love with her, until Jolene does something so shocking that Damani may never be able to move past it. Engrossing with a strong narrative voice, this is a book that will grab you and never let go. —David Vogel

The Daughters of Madurai by Rajasree Variyar

This heartwrenching novel set in alternating timelines deals with the horrific practice of female infanticide. It’s 1992 in Madurai, India, and Janani is pregnant once more. While her abusive husband and in-laws allowed her to keep her first daughter, when her next two pregnancies resulted in girls as well, her mother-in-law killed them. She prays for a son, but regardless of gender, she plans to do whatever it takes to keep her next child safe. In Australia in 2019, Nila, Janani’s daughter, knows nothing about her mother’s past. When her grandfather in India falls ill, she agrees to accompany her parents to India, but she’s hiding something from her mother, and both her secrets and her mother’s will unravel on the trip. —Margaret Kingsbury



