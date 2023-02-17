Alex Murdaugh Got A Text From His Son A Month Before The Murders: “Mom Found Several Bags Of Pills In Your Computer Bag”

On May 6, 2021, Paul Murdaugh sent his father, Alex, what appeared to be a difficult text message. Paul, 22, was letting his dad know that he was still at the family’s house in Edisto Beach, South Carolina, but that things were not OK.

“I am still in EB because when you get here we have to talk,” Paul wrote. “Mom found several bags of pills in your computer bag.”

Later that night, Maggie, 52, appeared to be searching Google to try to identify whatever pills she had discovered, cellphone data shows. “Green gel pill p30” and “White pill 30 on one side rp,” she typed into the search engine.

It wasn’t the first time that Maggie or Paul had been aware or worried about Alex’s usage of prescription pills — an addiction that Alex later told investigators dated back 20 years and sometimes involved him spending $50,000 to $60,000 per week to support, which he told detectives in a recorded interview that he funded with money he stole from his law firm and clients.

Marian Proctor testified earlier this week that her sister Maggie had previously expressed concern to her over Alex’s drug usage — concern that, Proctor said, Maggie still had in the period before she was killed. Proctor said Maggie would even call Paul her “little detective” because he was so dedicated to ensuring his father did not use drugs.

“She felt like he was always looking to make sure his dad was behaving,” Proctor said. “If there were pills in the house that his dad was taking that he wasn’t supposed to, Paul was determined that he would find them.”

A little over a month later after Paul sent that message to his father about needing to talk, he and his mother would be dead.