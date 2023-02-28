The Governor Who Said He’ll Ban Drag Performances Is Going Viral For Appearing To Have…Dressed In Drag

Lee’s press secretary, Jade Cooper Byers, told NBC News in an email to say that “any attempt to conflate this serious issue with lighthearted school traditions is dishonest and disrespectful to Tennessee families.”

The “serious issue” Byers is talking about is the state’s bill, HB 9, which would ban “male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest” from performing in public spaces or in front of minors.

Lee has a little over a week to sign the bill and has said he plans to. But even if he vetoes it, the Republican-controlled legislature can, and likely would, override his actions to enact the bill into law as soon as April 1. Those who violate the law would first be charged with a misdemeanor, and subsequent violations could land individuals with up to six years in prison for felony charges.

While Lee’s teenage cheerleader drag would not necessarily be defined as “prurient” or be criminalized under the drag ban, advocates say that language of the bill is intentionally fuzzy.