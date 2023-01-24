The Latest Updates On The Half Moon Bay And Monterey Park Shootings

A shooter killed at least seven people at a mushroom farm and another location in Half Moon Bay, California, on Monday, local officials said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office identified the shooter as Chunli Zhao. The motive is unknown at this time, but police believed he acted alone. Zhao, 67, was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

According to San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus, deputies were dispatched at 2:22 p.m. Monday and found four people dead from gunshot wounds as well as another person with life-threatening injuries. Deputies then discovered three more bodies at a separate scene about a mile away. Zhao is believed to have worked at one of the plant nurseries, and the victims may have as well, Corpus said.

The shooting came just two days after a 72-year-old man killed 11 people at a dance studio in Monterey Park, a predominantly Asian American suburb of Los Angeles. California Gov. Gavin Newson tweeted that he was at a hospital meeting with victims of the Monterey Park shooting when he got word about the Half Moon Bay mass shooting .

David Pine, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, said during a news conference, “We have not even had time to grieve for those lost in the terrible shooting in Monterey Park. Gun violence must stop. … The status quo cannot be tolerated."

The Monterey Park mass shooting

Some of the Monterey Park shooting victims have been identified. Here's what we know about them. My Nhan, 65; Lilan Li, 63; Xiujuan Yu, 57; and Valentino Alvero, 68, were identified by the coroner’s office on Monday. Friends also said Ming Wei Ma was one of the victims who was killed while trying to stop the shooter. The other victims have not been identified, but the coroner’s office said they were in their 60s and 70s.

My Nhan, 65; Lilan Li, 63; Xiujuan Yu, 57; and Valentino Alvero, 68, were identified by the coroner’s office on Monday. Friends also said Ming Wei Ma was one of the victims who was killed while trying to stop the shooter. The other victims have not been identified, but the coroner’s office said they were in their 60s and 70s. After fleeing Star Ballroom Dance Studio, the shooter traveled to another dance studio in Alhambra, Lai Lai, but was forcibly disarmed by the owner’s son as he walked into the building. Brandon Tsay lunged at the shooter and grabbed the weapon, and surveillance video shows a violent struggle between them ensued. "Something came over me. I realized I needed to get the weapon away from him," Tsay told Good Morning America. "I needed to take this weapon, disarm him, or else everybody would have died."

as he walked into the building. Brandon Tsay lunged at the shooter and grabbed the weapon, and surveillance video shows a violent struggle between them ensued. "Something came over me. I realized I needed to get the weapon away from him," Tsay told Good Morning America. "I needed to take this weapon, disarm him, or else everybody would have died." Members of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities reacted to the Monterey Park mass shooting with outrage and heartbreak. Michelle Yeoh, Simu Liu, Daniel Dae Kim, and others mourned the incident, which took place in a majority-AAPI area.

SNAPSHOTS

The FDA may simplify COVID vaccines to a single annual shot for many people. The annual shots could be designed to match whatever variant of COVID is currently circulating, much in the same way a new flu vaccine is formulated every year. A vaccine advisory committee will discuss and presumably approve the new strategy on Thursday.

The family of a 20-year-old hazing victim will receive nearly $3 million from Bowling Green State University to settle a lawsuit. Since the incident, Bowling Green State University hired a hazing prevention coordinator and put steps in place to make it easier for students to tell the school about hazing. A new state law was also passed in Ohio that created tougher criminal penalties for hazing.

Elizabeth Holmes denied that she tried to flee to Mexico after her conviction. “The government’s newfound claim that Ms. Holmes attempted to flee is baseless,” her attorneys said . A representative with the Department of Justice told BuzzFeed News they had no comment.