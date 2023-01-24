At Least Seven People Were Killed In A Shooting In Half Moon Bay, California

Christina Corpus, the San Mateo County sheriff, said during a news conference that deputies were dispatched at 2:22 p.m. Monday and found four people dead from gunshot wounds as well as another person with life-threatening injuries. Deputies then discovered three more bodies at a separate scene about a mile away. At least one scene was described by local officials as a mushroom farm, and Corpus told reporters they were both nurseries.

The motive is unknown, Corpus said, but police believed the shooter acted alone. Because the shooting occurred in the afternoon, when school was over for the day, there were children who witnessed the shooting. "For children to witness this is unspeakable," she said.

David Oates, a spokesperson for California Terra Garden, the company that owns the farm where one of the shootings occurred, confirmed to BuzzFeed News that four of the victims as well as a fifth person who was injured and the suspect all worked at the farm.

"We remain shocked and grief-stricken over the senseless loss of four of our friends and long-time employees," Oates said in a statement Tuesday, "and we pray for the team member that remains in critical condition."

Corpus told reporters at another news conference on Tuesday afternoon that the surviving worker was being treated at Stanford Hospital and was in stable condition.

The shooter legally owned his gun, the sheriff told CNN on Tuesday morning, noting that he was not previously known to law enforcement. “He wasn’t a red flag for us, nothing to put him on our radar," she said.

But the shooter did have a history of violent threats against coworkers, according to court records first obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle. In 2013, a man who worked with Zhao at a restaurant reportedly filed a restraining order against him, alleging that Zhao had once attempted to smother him with a pillow and threatened he "would use a kitchen knife to split my head."