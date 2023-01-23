Michelle Yeoh, Simu Liu, And Other Celebs Spoke Out About The Monterey Park Shooting

Celebrities have condemned Saturday night’s shooting in Monterey Park, California, where 11 people were killed and nine others injured.

Members of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities reacted to the Monterey Park mass shooting with outrage and heartbreak. This includes several celebrities, who used their platforms to address the incident and offer their support.

In an Instagram post Sunday, Everything Everywhere All at Once actor Michelle Yeoh shared her condolences to the families of the victims of the shooting, which she called a “senseless attack.”