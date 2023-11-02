After Kris Jenner and Malika Haqq sparked major backlash last week, Kourtney has admitted that she gets so “triggered” by Tristan that she sometimes can’t even stand to be around him.
Finallllly someone keeping it real about Tristan. Thank god for Kourtney, Geezus. #TheKardashians— Brittany H (@brittanyehig88) November 2, 2023
I'm glad not everyone is not condoning Trash-ins constantly being around, finally! Penelope and Kourtney doesnt fuck with him, they just tolerate him there #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/3LPcbLyZhZ— Lafemme (@RealiTV_1001) November 2, 2023
At least Kourtney and Penelope are disgusted of Tristan. #TheKardashians— JellyBelly (@mangojellyjamz) November 2, 2023
Kourtney, we all feel the way you and P feel. I’m triggered seeing Tristan on this show #TheKardashians— Sam (@samaresa) November 2, 2023
Stephanie Soteriou is a Celebrity Reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in London
Contact Stephanie Soteriou at stephanie.soteriou@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? 👉 Submit it here