Malika suggested that Khloé should “try and save” her family after Khloé said she didn't want to get back with Tristan following his multiple cheating scandals.
No one has Khloe’s back. Everyone wants her to be with this trash of a man.— jupiter’s love child ✨ (@nashaadMOLLY) October 26, 2023
She’s literally telling her best friend that she isn’t attractive to him and Malika wants her to settle with him. Like girl, why you want nothing better for your Bestie? #TheKardashians
This crappy shit family trying to get khloe back with this horrible person and now her friend is asking her to aswell??? Didn't they see what he did to her. I'd be questioning them, why do I need him??#thekardashians— Aral Cangal🦓 (@OverAllOfThisCr) October 26, 2023
im so happy for khloe she doesnt need a man to be happy! she has 2 beautiful children and is a beautiful person inside out i love her so much♥️ #TheKardashians— jacob (@kourtfilms) October 26, 2023
