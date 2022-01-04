Tristan Thompson Publicly Apologized To Khloé Kardashian For “Heartbreak And Humiliation” And Admitted He’s The Father Of Maralee Nichols’ Child
“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”
After weeks of speculation, Tristan Thompson has admitted that he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ child, born early December.
News broke last month that the 31-year-old personal trainer had filed lawsuits against Thompson for child support and pregnancy-related expenses, after claiming that he was the father of her son.
According to court filings published in December, Thompson — who recently admitted to a monthslong sexual relationship with Nichols — refuted her claim that the child was conceived in April.
Instead, the NBA player maintained that the “only” possible date of conception was his birthday: March 13, 2021 — the same month that he and Khloé Kardashian went public with their rekindled relationship.
However, Thompson has now confirmed that he is, in fact, the father of Nichols’ son.
“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Thompson wrote on his Instagram story.
“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that a paternity test has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he continued.
“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he added.
Thompson went on to directly address Kardashian herself, apologizing for the “heartache” he’s caused, before adding that he has the “utmost respect and love” for her.
“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”
“My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you,” Thompson continued. “I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”
While Kardashian hasn’t yet directly addressed the latest news or Thompson’s apology, she recently shared a series of cryptic quotes about “painful moments” and “strength and survival.”
One quote shared on Instagram on Dec. 31 read: “There’s going to be very painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes. These moments will change YOU. Let them make you stronger, smarter, and kinder. But don’t you go and become someone that you're not. Cry. Scream if you have to. Then you straighten out that crown and keep it moving.”
Another quote posted weeks prior read: “To the woman who believed that this year would be a year of peace and genuine love, I’m sorry that these days, weeks and months have been so unkind to you. I know it may not feel like it at times but you are magic, you are what happens when a dream decides to go to war with nightmares. You are a symbol of strength and survival.”
Kardashian’s subtle hints came just weeks after she said that she was “barely” in her own body, following rumors that she shaded Halle Berry with an “I don’t care” look at the People’s Choice Awards in early December.
Weighing in to refute the speculation, Kardashian tweeted, “That’s disappointing my face gave that expression. Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely Stunning and beyond talented.”
“I’m barely in my own body right now,” she continued. "Please don’t read into anything. Also please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something."
If you’ve followed Kardashian and Thompson’s yearslong on-again, off-again relationship, you’ll know that they were rocked by cheating scandals — on Thompson’s part — several times.
The pair memorably split in February 2019 following rumors that Thompson had cheated with multiple women, including Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods. Woods said that Thompson kissed her.
Years later, on Thompson’s birthday in March 2021, Kardashian announced that they’d rekindled their relationship with an affectionate tribute toward him shared on Instagram. However, they ultimately split for good in June after more cheating accusations started making the rounds.
The exes have maintained a “healthy co-parenting relationship” while raising their 3-year-old daughter, True. Thompson is also father to 5-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex, Jordan Craig.
Craig also claimed that Thompson had cheated on her — with Kardashian — while she was pregnant with their son in 2016. Both Thompson and Kardashian have since denied the allegation, and instead maintained that the NBA player was single at the time.
And while the Good American cofounder has seemingly alluded to how she’s feeling amid the recent news, we can perhaps expect to hear more from her in the Kardashians’ upcoming self-titled Hulu show — the first teaser for which was posted on New Year's Eve.
With all the talk around Thompson’s statement, it wasn’t long before another of Kardashian’s exes, Lamar Odom, weighed in on the subject himself.
According to E! News, Odom — who was married to Kardashian from 2009 until 2016 — publicly commented on a Facebook post about the news.
“I truly wish nothing but the best for [Kardashian] and I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends,” Odom wrote, adding that she’s “a good person” who “deserves the world.”
And as for Nichols, she recently shared the first photo of her and Thompson’s child, while purportedly opening up about how she’s avoiding “any negativity” at this time.
“Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son,” Nichols told People. “I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with [Thompson].”
“My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment,” she said.
Leyla Mohammed a is Celebrity News Fellow for BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
Contact Leyla Mohammed at leyla.mohammed@buzzfeed.com.
