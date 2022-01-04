“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

After weeks of speculation , Tristan Thompson has admitted that he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ child, born early December. Sarah Stier / Getty Images

News broke last month that the 31-year-old personal trainer had filed lawsuits against Thompson for child support and pregnancy-related expenses, after claiming that he was the father of her son. Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images

Instead, the NBA player maintained that the “only” possible date of conception was his birthday: March 13, 2021 — the same month that he and Khloé Kardashian went public with their rekindled relationship. Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Remy Martin

However, Thompson has now confirmed that he is, in fact, the father of Nichols’ son. George Pimentel / Getty Images

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Thompson wrote on his Instagram story. @realtristan13 / Via instagram.com

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that a paternity test has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he continued. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he added.

Thompson went on to directly address Kardashian herself, apologizing for the “heartache” he’s caused, before adding that he has the “utmost respect and love” for her. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @realtristan13

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.” @realtristan13 / Via instagram

“My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you,” Thompson continued. “I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

While Kardashian hasn’t yet directly addressed the latest news or Thompson’s apology, she recently shared a series of cryptic quotes about “painful moments” and “strength and survival.” Christopher Polk / NBCUniversal / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

One quote shared on Instagram on Dec. 31 read: “There’s going to be very painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes. These moments will change YOU. Let them make you stronger, smarter, and kinder. But don’t you go and become someone that you're not. Cry. Scream if you have to. Then you straighten out that crown and keep it moving.” Another quote posted weeks prior read: “To the woman who believed that this year would be a year of peace and genuine love, I’m sorry that these days, weeks and months have been so unkind to you. I know it may not feel like it at times but you are magic, you are what happens when a dream decides to go to war with nightmares. You are a symbol of strength and survival.”

Kardashian’s subtle hints came just weeks after she said that she was “barely” in her own body, following rumors that she shaded Halle Berry with an “I don’t care” look at the People’s Choice Awards in early December. Shein X 100k Challenge 2021 / Getty Images for SHEIN

Weighing in to refute the speculation, Kardashian tweeted , “That’s disappointing my face gave that expression. Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely Stunning and beyond talented.” “I’m barely in my own body right now,” she continued. "Please don’t read into anything. Also please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something."

If you’ve followed Kardashian and Thompson’s yearslong on-again, off-again relationship, you’ll know that they were rocked by cheating scandals — on Thompson’s part — several times. Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Klutch Sports G

The pair memorably split in February 2019 following rumors that Thompson had cheated with multiple women, including Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods . Woods said that Thompson kissed her. Leon Bennett / Getty Images for BET

Craig also claimed that Thompson had cheated on her — with Kardashian — while she was pregnant with their son in 2016. Both Thompson and Kardashian have since denied the allegation, and instead maintained that the NBA player was single at the time.

And while the Good American cofounder has seemingly alluded to how she’s feeling amid the recent news, we can perhaps expect to hear more from her in the Kardashians’ upcoming self-titled Hulu show — the first teaser for which was posted on New Year's Eve. View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @kardashianshulu

With all the talk around Thompson’s statement, it wasn’t long before another of Kardashian’s exes, Lamar Odom , weighed in on the subject himself. Frazer Harrison

According to E! News , Odom — who was married to Kardashian from 2009 until 2016 — publicly commented on a Facebook post about the news. Jamie Mccarthy

“I truly wish nothing but the best for [Kardashian] and I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends,” Odom wrote, adding that she’s “a good person” who “deserves the world.” View this photo on Instagram @commentsbycelebs / Via instagram.com

And as for Nichols, she recently shared the first photo of her and Thompson’s child, while purportedly opening up about how she’s avoiding “any negativity” at this time. Justin Ford / Getty Images