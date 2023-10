As you probably know, Tristan cheated on Khloé numerous times over the years that they dated on and off — one time being just days before she gave birth to their first child in 2018. After several breakups and eventual reunions, Khloé and Tristan decided to quietly get engaged and have a second baby via surrogate in 2021 — though it was later revealed that at this time, the athlete had secretly fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols behind Khloé’s back.