A New Trailer For “The Kardashians” Shows Kim Admitting She Was “Mortified” Over Her Advice For “Women In Business” And Kylie Jenner Revealing She “Cried Nonstop For 3 Weeks” After Giving Birth

While the new Kardashians trailer is jam-packed full of drama — including a heated spat between Kendall and Kylie — fans couldn’t help but notice that a certain Pete Davidson is missing entirely.

The latest trailer for Season 2 of The Kardashians is here, and it’s jam-packed full of drama!

If you didn’t know, the Hulu reality show is set to return to our screens on Sept. 22, roughly three months from its shocking Season 1 finale.

The series ended on a rocky note in June, with Khloé finding out about her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s huge paternity scandal.

The NBA player admitted to fathering a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols, while he was still in a relationship with Khloé last December, and the reality star’s raw reaction to the news was made public over the final two episodes.

Elsewhere, the season ended with a sneaky post-credits scene featuring Kim’s then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, sparking loads of interest in the comic’s potential Season 2 appearances.

What’s more, in the last trailer for the forthcoming season, Pete made his on-camera debut as he hilariously dropped everything and ran toward Kim when she asked him: “Babe, do you wanna shower with me really quick?”

However, given that Kim and Pete ended up splitting earlier this month, it became unclear whether he’d be present within the second season.

Well, according to the latest trailer, it doesn’t look like Pete will be heavily featured in The Kardashians given that there’s no sign of him whatsoever.

While we certainly get glimpses of events, like the Met Gala, that Kim attended with Pete, we don’t actually see or hear any reference to or from the former Saturday Night Live comedian.

But there’s definitely plenty more content packed into the trailer, including Kim addressing the huge wave of backlash she received back in March over her controversial advice for “women in business.”

Kim faced criticism for saying, “I have the best advice for women in business: Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” during a now-viral interview with Variety. Fans were outraged given that Kim has grown up in immense wealth and privilege.

In fact, the backlash got so bad that Kim addressed it herself. “Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it,” she said on Good Morning America later that month. “It became a sound bite really with no context. And that sound bite came off the notion and the question right before, which was after 20 years of being in the business you’re famous for being famous.”

Now, thanks to the new Kardashians trailer, we’re seeing how Kim reacted to the uproar behind-the-scenes at the time that it was kicking off online.

“I’m mortified,” Kim admits in the trailer, before adding: “I do understand why people were upset.”

Hulu

Meanwhile, her sister Khloé keeps it real as she firmly tells Kim: “No one sympathizes with you.” Later offering a word of comfort, Khloé tells Kim, “You got this. We’re built for this,” while the two embrace.

Hulu

Speaking of Khloé, we get a little more insight into how the reality star has been coping with Tristan’s aforementioned paternity scandal.

Describing the situation as “incredibly hard” to go through, Khloé admits that she felt like a “fish in a fishbowl” in an apparent reference to Tristan’s numerous infidelity scandals.

Hulu

However, on a more positive note, the trailer provides a first glimpse at Khloé and Tristan’s new baby boy, who was born via surrogate earlier this month.

“It’s gonna be really exciting, and I am ready,” Khloé says in a confessional before the camera pans over to a single blue balloon in her house.

Hulu

What’s more, the Kardashians trailer also focuses on another of the sisters’ births: Kylie Jenner.

Kylie, who delivered her second child with partner Travis Scott back in February, has yet to share any public information on the baby boy.

However, she has been super candid about her difficult postpartum experience, admitting to her Instagram followers that she was struggling “mentally” and “physically” after the birth.

On this note, Kylie gets incredibly vulnerable in the trailer as she tells her sister Kendall about how she’s “cried nonstop” following the birth of her son.

Hulu

“I should be really happy right now, I just had this new baby. But I’ve cried nonstop for like three weeks,” she admits.

Hulu

Later on in the Kardashians trailer, we see somewhat of a spat erupt between Kendall and Kylie as the sisters appear to clash over their work schedules.

“I’m really mad at my sister,” Kylie says before the cameras capture Kendall noting that the makeup mogul “canceled last minute” and “always seems to get out of things.”

Hulu

And last but certainly not least, we get a little bit of insight into Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding, which occurred back in May.

The longtime friends turned lovers tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Portofino, Italy, surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

And while we were privy to several behind-the-scenes details from the wedding thanks to Travis’s daughter Alabama’s TikTok livestream on the big day, it looks like we’ll now be seeing even more of the lead-up to the huge event.

“First time trying on my wedding dress,” Kourtney says as she appears to pose in a professional fitting studio. Meanwhile, her mom, Kris, fumbles her words and sends her well wishes toward “Khloé and Travis” in a hilarious confessional.

Hulu

You can watch the full trailer for Season 2 of The Kardashians here. It premieres on Hulu on Sept. 22.

