Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Have Split Up After Nine Months

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up after nine months of dating because of their "demanding schedules," E! News and other media outlets reported Friday.



Rumors that they were a couple started after Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live in October and shared a kiss with Davidson during a skit. They officially started dating in November and he appeared in episodes of Hulu's The Kardashians.

"I wasn't even thinking, like, Oh my god, I'm going to be in a relationship with him," Kardashian said on the Hulu show. "I was just thinking, like, Heard about this BDE, need to get out there ... I was just basically DTF."

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kardashian revealed that Davidson got tattoos in honor of the reality TV star, including one that reads, "My girl is a lawyer."

But sources told E! News that while demanding schedules proved too difficult to overcome, the pair has "a lot of love and respect for each other" and are on good terms.

Kardashian is still finalizing her divorce from rapper Kanye West, whom she shares four kids with. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye — who legally changed his name to Ye last year — in February 2021, a year after he moved to a ranch in Wyoming.

The two had gotten married in May 2014 as Ye continued to organize grand, extravagant gestures, like renting out a baseball stadium in San Francisco or a private performance by Kenny G in their living room for Valentine’s Day.

Since their divorce, things have been a bit rocky, with Ye getting suspended from Instagram for harassing messages, as well as making statements about his love for Kim even after she started dating Davidson.

But she has since started repromoting Ye's Yeezy brand on social media and has insisted via reps in various media outlets that the pair is successfully co-parenting their children.

As news of the Kim–Pete split spread, people took to social media to mourn the relationship — and take aim at the spectacle of it all.