Kim Kardashian has opened up about her recent trip to The Bahamas with boyfriend Pete Davidson for the first time.
Kim and Pete — whose long-rumored relationship was confirmed this week after he made a rare public reference to her as his “girlfriend” — jetted off to the Bahamas last month to ring in the New Year.
Ahead of the vacation, however, Kim had apparently been forced to change the location from the Dominican Republic to The Bahamas at the last minute, after her estranged-husband Kanye West “got wind” of the information.
According to sources who spoke with Page Six, Kanye, who now legally goes by Ye, was set on “pursuing” Kim after finding out where she and Pete were headed, following months of unsuccessfully begging to be reunited with her.
What’s more, Ye had also reportedly flown to Miami just days prior to The Bahamas trip, with hopes to find Kim there with Pete, who was out hosting NBC's New Year’s Eve special.
In spite of the ongoing speculation around Ye’s impact on their vacation plans, and the flurry of photos from The Bahamas that surfaced online, both Kim and Pete have kept quiet about the trip over the past month.
However, Kim has now reflected on deliberately disconnecting from people during the trip in a new interview with Vogue US as this month’s cover star.
Speaking about the measures she took to avoid being contacted, Kim revealed that she actually threw her phone “in the ocean.”
“I was in the Bahamas, and the people I was with said, ‘We’re on fucking vacation. We haven’t been on vacation in a long time.’ And then they threw their phones in the ocean,” Kim said.
“I was like, ‘What? What? What? Am I allowed to do that?’” she continued.
And unsurprisingly, Kim was forced to get a new phone number after throwing her device into the waters — something that she was presumably pleased with, given her aim to prevent people from being able to contact her.
Elsewhere in the interview, the business mogul candidly opened up about her divorce from Ye — which began being processed around a year ago — and how she’s handling co-parenting their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, with him.
“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best,’” she said.
“Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through,” she added.
But while Kim spoke highly of her ex during the interview — which took place around a month ago — things between herself and Ye recently hit a rough patch, resulting in an ongoing Instagram feud that has erupted over the past week.
Last Friday, Ye questioned why their 8-year-old daughter North was “being put on TikTok” against his will with a public Instagram post — a subject he’d expressed his disagreement with before, when he claimed Kim was trying to “antagonize” him by allowing their child to post on the platform.
While Kim has remained quiet over the months that Ye has publicly condemned her, both as a parent and personally with regards to her new relationship, she ultimately responded with a lengthy statement shared hours later.
Calling her ex out for his “obsession with trying to control and manipulate” their family, Kim accused Ye of making “constant attacks” on her during interviews.
“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness,” she wrote.
“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she continued. “From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”
In the days since Kim shared her statement, Ye has publicly responded with a series of harsh posts — many of which have now been deleted.
Not only did Ye question their “joint custody” agreement, but he accused Kim of trying to kidnap their daughter Chicago by “not providing the address” of her 4th birthday party last month.
“What do you mean by main provider ? America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address,” he wrote in a caption.
At the time, Ye said he “wasn’t allowed” to know the location of the party thrown by Kim — a claim which reportedly left her completely “shocked.”
Although Ye ended up being sent the location to the event by Kylie Jenner’s partner Travis Scott, he demanded a “public apology” from all of the Kardashians just this week.
On Feb. 8, Ye shared — and swiftly deleted — two posts requesting that Kim and the “entire family” take “accountability” and stop trying “to bully” him.
“I still need a public apology from the entire family for this,” he wrote. “You [give] everything you got to someone then they try to bully you and then say they won’t apologize. It’s up till they all take accountability.”
Moments later, Ye shared a text he’d sent to an unspecified person firmly requesting an apology once again. In the photo, he tagged not only Kim but her entire family, including Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kris Jenner.
“I still need an apology for you not giving me the address to my daughters party,” read one of Ye’s messages.
After deleting this string of posts, however, Ye went on to publicly beg God to be reunited with Kim and their children just yesterday with another Instagram statement.
Sharing a collage of photos from Kim’s new Vogue photoshoot with all of their children, Ye wrote: “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER.”
