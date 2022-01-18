Fans Are Convinced They Can See Pete Davidson In Kim Kardashian’s Latest Instagram Post Amid Reports She’s Trying To "Ignore" The Kanye West Drama After He Dragged Them In Brutal New Lyrics
While her divorce from Kanye appears to have hit a rough patch, it seems like Kim and Pete are going from strength to strength.
Pete Davidson: comedian, actor, and now…~Instagram boyfriend?~
It seems like the multitalented Saturday Night Live star might have another skill to add to his résumé, because fans are convinced that Kim Kardashian just recruited Pete to shoot her vacation thirst traps.
On Monday, Kim shared three brand-new pictures that look to be from her recent getaway to the Bahamas, where she kicked off the new year with her rumored boyfriend. But, stunning as she looked, fans couldn’t help but gravitate towards a suspicious-looking shadow in the third and final image.
The seemingly short-haired silhouette — which appears to be holding a raised iPhone and snapping the photograph of Kim cooly reclining on the sandy beach — instantly prompted fans to flood the comments section with theories about just who could be behind the lens.
Given that fans knew that Kim’s last vacation had been with Pete, it wasn’t long before the comments section concluded that the sandy silhouette must be that of her love interest.
“The shadow is Pete we all agree right,” commented one sleuth, whose popular theory amassed thousands of likes.
“Did Pete take these,” asked another intrigued detective.
Some were even questioning Pete’s supposed photography skills, quipping in the comments: “Tell Pete to not get a shadow next time.”
But despite fans’ overwhelming optimism, we must also entertain the possibility that Kim might have called upon the help of one of her other vacation buddies, as she and Pete were also joined by Kim's longtime friends Simon Huck and Phil Riportella.
But if you were wondering why a simple shadow has garnered so much attention from fans, there are two possible explanations to discuss.
Firstly, because Kim has yet to personally confirm that she is dating Pete, the sneaky incorporation of his shadow in a social media post would be quite the milestone at this point in their relationship — especially given that Instagram plays a huge part in how Kim navigates her public image.
Secondly, these pictures — which may or may not include Pete’s shadow — come days after a whole host of drama erupted between Kim and Kanye (now legally known as Ye) this weekend.
Despite their split unfolding fairly amicably since Kim filed for divorce last February, things became very messy on Saturday when Ye publicly called out his ex for apparently not inviting him to their daughter's fourth birthday party.
In a video shared to social media, the rapper claimed that Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family had refused to give him the location of Chicago’s party, and that he “wasn’t allowed” to know where it was taking place.
Kanye went on to allege that he'd reached out to Kim and their nannies without success and explained that he was concerned that his absence would negatively impact his daughter’s perception of him as a father.
“I done called Kim, texted nannies. I got on the phone with Tristan… He said he asked Khloé,” Ye explained. “Won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now. That’s gonna imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.”
The video rapidly went viral and prompted mixed reactions from fans. Many questioned why Kim might deny Kanye access to the party, particularly in light of the fact that their coparenting relationship seemed to be functioning well up until this point.
But, a few hours later, it appeared that Ye had gained access to the party, and footage of him smiling and celebrating with Chi surfaced online.
In a second video shared after the party was over, Kanye shed more light on the situation and revealed that the dispute had been “calmly and legally” diffused with the help of Kylie Jenner and her partner, Travis Scott, who he thanked for providing him with the address and letting him onto the premises.
However, Kanye did also claim that security guards had initially prevented him from entering the party before Kylie came and intervened.
“Kylie let me in right when I got to the spot because the security stopped me once again when I got there … It’s just a matter of having a conversation, open dialogue,” he explained.
Interestingly, the events that unfolded on Saturday were preceded by a wide-ranging interview in which Ye alluded to similar issues relating to coparenting and security.
Speaking to Hollywood Unlocked earlier in the week, Kanye addressed the backlash he received after it was reported that he had purchased a home directly opposite Kim’s.
This decision sparked conversation among fans in light of Kanye’s impassioned statements about wanting to reunite with Kim despite her filing to be “legally single.”
Addressing the controversy in last week’s interview, the father of four explained that he bought the home to be closer to his children and called out the media for allegedly pushing a more sinister narrative.
“My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule. That’s why I even got the house … [The media made it seem like] there was something wrong with me getting a house next to my kids,” he said. “Don’t play with me, don’t play with my children. Ain’t no security gonna get in between me and my children and you ain’t gonna gaslight me.”
Ye also went on to recall an incident involving the security guards at Kim’s home, alleging that he was refused access to the house on a recent occasion after having collected the children from school.
“Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate,” he claimed. “My daughter wanted me to go inside. I was like, I am the richest Black man and North's father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined.”
This prompted Kanye to theorize that the reason he had not been permitted access was because Kim’s boyfriend, Pete, was inside at the time.
“I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can't even go to,” he said, despite conflicting reports that allege that Pete has actually never been to Kim’s house or met her children.
Clearly upset by the possibility, Ye went on to publicly drag Kim and her new relationship with Pete, calling her out for kissing him during an SNL skit in October a matter of days before they were first romantically linked.
“How you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me, and everybody’s like, ‘Aw, that’s cool,’” he said.
Interestingly, just a few days prior to this interview, Kanye broke his silence on Kim’s relationship in some pretty brutal new lyrics.
In his brand-new track, “Eazy,” Ye raps frankly about his divorce from Kim, throws major shade at the Kardashians, and gives a mention to his new love interest, Julia Fox — but it was a particularly vicious bar about Pete that shocked fans the most.
Without holding back, Ye raps: “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass,” which is followed by a woman’s voice saying, “Who?”
While Kim has yet to comment on any of last week’s drama, her Bahamas throwback photo appears to suggest she's making an effort to publicly distance herself from her ex-husband.
In fact, after reports that the former couple are “not on good terms” at the moment, a source told People on Monday that Kim is trying her hardest to steer clear of the drama.
“It's a lot of drama right now. Kim is trying her best to ignore it all, though. She doesn't want the kids to know what's going on,” the insider claimed. “It's all getting very complicated.”
Yet although her relationship with Ye is clearly under a lot of strain, it seems like things with Pete are going from strength to strength.
Just last week the duo were spotted on a low-key pizza date, which fans couldn’t help but realize was a stark contrast from the usual luxury of Kim’s lifestyle. But, as many pointed out, the uncharacteristically laid-back date night had a much greater significance than meets the eye.
During an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — which was reportedly filmed about a month before she filed for divorce — Kim revealed that she had grown tired of her “extravagant” marriage to Ye and instead was yearning for the “smaller” and more meaningful experiences.
“It’s the little things that I don’t have,” Kim said at the time. “I have all the big things. I have [everything] extravagant you could possibly imagine. And no one will ever do it like that [again]. I’m grateful for those experiences [with Kanye], but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”
And it seems that things are going well for Pete, too. In fact, the day after Kanye literally threatened to “beat [his] ass,” Pete made light of the situation during an episode of SNL that aired in the wake of the drama.
During a skit where James Austin Johnson was impersonating President Joe Biden, Pete appeared as an ~alternate~ Biden from a parallel universe and proudly took the opportunity to poke fun at his own love life.
When asked by a “reporter” what life is like in the alternate universe, Pete (as Biden) explained that only one person was better off in our reality.
“Everyone on Earth is better off in the real world, except one man named Pete Davidson,” he said with a smile creeping onto his face. “Your world is maybe more fun for him.”
And if his recent trip to the Bahamas is anything to go by, it sounds like he’s definitely not wrong.
