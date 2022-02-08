As you’ve likely seen, the ongoing feud between Kim and Kanye — whose divorce proceedings began nearly a year ago — escalated last weekend, after the exes found themselves going back and forth in a public Instagram dispute.
But although Kanye — who’s otherwise known as Ye — quickly deleted all of his posts blasting Kim, the rapper has since gone on to request a “public apology” from her regarding an argument they had last month.
On Feb. 8, Ye reposted a report on Instagram that he “wasn’t allowed” to know the location of his daughter Chicago’s birthday party.
For those who missed it, Ye shared several videos on the day of the party claiming Kim had refused to give him the address to the event. “I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” he said. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was.” At the time, Kim was reportedly left “shocked” at his accusation.
Addressing the matter in a series of new posts shared on Tuesday, Ye wrote on Instagram: “I still need a public apology from the entire family for this.”
“You [give] everything you got to someone then they try to bully you and then say they won’t apologize,” he continued. “It’s up till they all take accountability.”
Ye then went on to share another post moments later. This time he shared screenshots of a text exchange with an unspecified person in which he once again requested an apology.
“I still need an apology for you not giving me the address to my daughters party,” read one of Ye’s messages.
What’s more, Ye tagged a bunch of people in the picture, including not only Kim, but her entire family: Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kris Jenner were among the list of names publicly tagged in the post.
As well as the Kar-Jenner bunch, Ye tagged the likes of Jeff Bezos, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris, and more in the photo.
Minutes later, however, both posts were deleted from Ye’s page — which is perhaps unsurprising given that just days ago, the Donda artist removed all of his posts blasting Kim after their feud escalated.
If you missed it, Ye firstly tagged Kim in a post shared last Friday, where he questioned why their 8-year-old daughter North was being “put on” TikTok.
“Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will,” read the caption alongside a screenshot from North’s TikTok account. Some fans also understood Ye’s remark about his “first divorce” as a jab toward Kim in light of this being her third.
However, despite Kim remaining silent over recent months while Kanye has become more vocal about their split and even condemned her parenting style, she went on to directly address her ex's post in an Instagram story of her own, and accused him of making "constant attacks" on her.
“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she began.
“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children,” she wrote of their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, “I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness,” she added, addressing the joint TikTok account that she runs with North.
“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she continued. “From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”
Ye quickly responded to Kim’s post by directly quoting — and questioning — her message. “What do you mean by main provider ?” he wrote on Instagram. “America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address.”
Affirming his stance again minutes later, Ye wrote: “I will no longer put my hand through a blender to hug my children” while reposting several tweets shared by right-wing media personality Candace Owens that criticized Kim.
“My mother took me to Chicago when I was 3 and told my dad if he came to Chicago he would never see me again so I bought the house next door... I dream of a world where [dads] can still be heroes,” he wrote.
Continuing to express his concerns on the topic, Ye then called Kim out for not letting him take their children to his hometown, Chicago — a subject they argued about during their marriage and on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2019.
“I want to bring my kids to my home town of Chicago to see my basketball team play for 7 thousand people and Kim is stopping that,” he wrote, before questioning: “How is this joint custody?”
And shortly afterward, Ye posted several messages he claimed to have exchanged with Kim's cousin about North's TikTok presence before addressing the Kardashians as a “whole unit” and claiming he “gave that family the culture.”
“This is for every parent on either side [whose] kids' futures are being one sidedly controlled,” he wrote. “I don’t even have the right to get angry as a father without being called [erratic].”
“I gave that family the culture,” he continued. “If they as a whole unit keep playing games with me I will take that culture back. A father should never have to beg for the location of their children.”
Ye then shared another post claiming that the Kardashians play with “Black men's lives” — an accusation he made when he wasn’t invited to Chicago’s party. At the time, Ye appeared to reference the sisters while saying that they play “games” and take “the fathers out the homes purposely.”
Addressing the subject over the weekend, Ye wrote: “Yesterday Kim accused me of putting a hit out on her so let me get this straight. I beg to go to my [daughter’s] party and I’m accused of being on drugs. Then I go play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I’m accused of stealing. Now I’m being accused of putting a hit on her.”
“These ideas can actually get someone locked up,” he continued. “They play like that with Black men's lives [whether] it’s getting them free or getting them locked up. Im not playing about my Black children anymore.”
Shortly after, Ye revealed he’d been sent his ex-wife’s number by Larry Jackson, the creative director of Apple Music and partner of Kim’s former assistant, Stephanie Shepherd.
And before long, all of Ye’s posts concerning Kim and their feud were removed from his page.
As surprising as it seems now, fans of the pair will know that Kim and Ye remained fairlyamicable — at least in the public eye — for several months following their initial divorce filing.
It wasn’t until November that things started to go south between the exes, after Ye began publicly speaking out on their split and continually insisting that Kim was “still [his] wife” in interviews.
As well as claiming he’s “never even seen” their divorce papers, Ye spent months attempting to win Kim back with several grand gestures, including pleading for her back during concerts and maintaining that their children wanted them “to be together.”
While Kim stayed silent at the time, she eventually filed court documents in December requesting to be “legally single” — shortly after Ye begged her to “run right back” to him onstage.
The KKW Beauty mogul went on to submit a further appeal for an end to their marriage days later, in which she stated that “no counseling or reconciliation effort” could fix things between herself and Ye.
“Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [Ye] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down,” Kim said in documents obtained by BuzzFeed News. “No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time.”
She went on to claim that Ye had “not responded” to her “several” requests to officially end their marriage, despite her ongoing attempts.
“I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021,” she alleged. “I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [Kanye] has not responded to my request.”
With Kim’s legal filings now making the rounds months later in light of all the recent drama, it appears that Ye has still “yet to sign” the documents.
According to a source close to the legal situation who spoke with E! News this week, Ye hasn’t yet signed the papers “despite Kim’s efforts.”
“Kim is still trying to get the ‘married’ status dissolved to ‘single’ before they finalize the divorce, but Ye has yet to sign,” said the insider. “Moving this divorce along isn’t something he’s acting quickly on, despite Kim's efforts.”
