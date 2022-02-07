Kanye West Deleted All Of His Instagram Posts Calling Kim Kardashian Out After She Accused Him Of “Constant Attacks” And Public Manipulation Amid Their Messy Feud Over Raising Their Children

After Kim called Kanye out for “constant attacks” and public manipulation, he shared several posts questioning their “joint custody” agreement and dragging the Kardashians for “playing games” with “Black men’s lives.”

Leyla Mohammed
by Leyla Mohammed

BuzzFeed News Staff

Kanye West has deleted all of his Instagram posts blasting his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, after their ongoing public dispute came to blows this weekend.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The monthslong feud escalated on Friday, after Kanye — who is now legally named Ye — called Kim out on Instagram for letting their 8-year-old daughter, North, have an account on TikTok — something he expressed his distaste for in an interview last month.

Posting a screenshot of North’s account, Ye questioned why she was being "put on" TikTok, while directly tagging Kim.

Photos Of Ye @PhotosOfKanye

Ye via Instagram: "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?"

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @PhotosOfKanye

“Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will,” the caption read.

Arnold Jerocki / GC Images

Shortly afterward, Kim — who’s remained quiet over the months that Ye has publicly called her parenting style into question — addressed her ex’s post in a lengthy Instagram story.

Gotham / GC Images

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote, before going on to call herself the “main provider and caregiver” for their four kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

@kimkardashian / Via instagram.com

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness,” she wrote, referring to the TikTok account that she shares with North.

Alo Ceballos / GC Images

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she went on. “From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

David Livingston / Getty Images

In response, Ye ended up sharing a series of posts to his page over the next couple of days, questioning Kim’s parenting choices and reiterating that he feels their entire dispute is being “one sidedly controlled.”

Dimitrios Kambouris

Directly questioning Kim’s post, Ye wrote on Instagram: “What do you mean by main provider ? America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address” — referring to another dispute they had last month, over their now-4-year-old daughter Chicago’s party.

Photos Of Ye @PhotosOfKanye

Ye replied to Kim's statement:

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @PhotosOfKanye

Ye shared several videos on the day of the party claiming Kim had refused to give him the address to the event. “I’m just wishing my daughter a public happy birthday,” he said. “I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was.”

Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

Later this weekend, Ye went on to repost several screenshots of tweets from right-wing media personality Candace Owens that criticized Kim’s message.

Photos Of Ye @PhotosOfKanye

Ye via Instagram: "THANK YOU CANDACE FOR BEING THE ONLY NOTEWORTHY PERSON TO SPEAK ON THIS ISSUE THERE’S A LOT OF CELEBRITIES SCARED TO SAY SOMETHING IN PUBLIC BUT THEY’LL TEXT ME IN PRIVATE AND SAY THEIR ON MY SIDE […]"

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @PhotosOfKanye

“I will no longer put my hand through a blender to hug my children,” Ye wrote. “My mother took me to Chicago when I was 3 and told my dad if he came to Chicago he would never see me again so I bought the house next door... I dream of a world where [dads] can still be heroes.”

Handout / Getty Images

Not long after, Ye shared another post calling Kim out for not letting him take their children to his hometown, Chicago — a subject they’ve previously clashed over, as was broadcasted during Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I want to bring my kids to my home town of Chicago to see my basketball team play for 7 thousand people and Kim is stopping that,” he wrote, before questioning: “How is this joint custody?”

Photos Of Ye @PhotosOfKanye

Ye via Instagram: "I WANT TO BRING MY KIDS TO MY HOME TOWN OF CHICAGO TO SEE MY BASKETBALL TEAM PLAY FOR 7 THOUSAND PEOPLE AND KIM IS STOPPING THAT HOW IS THIS JOINT CUSTODY?"

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @PhotosOfKanye

Ye went on to post several alleged text messages with Kim's cousin, which appeared to confirm that they agreed over North’s TikTok permission.

Photos Of Ye @PhotosOfKanye

Ye via Instagram: "THIS IS AN EXAMPLE OF KIM’S COUSIN AGREEING WITH ME ABOUT TIK TOK THEN PROCEEDING TO ASK ME FOR SOME YEEZYS AFTERWARDS HER OTHER COUSIN KARA CALLED ME SAYING SHE AGREED WITH ME THEN SAID SHE WOULD SPEAK OUT PUBLICLY WHICH SHE NEVER DID THEN SHE SUGGESTED…

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @PhotosOfKanye

“This is an example of Kim’s cousin agreeing with me about TikTok, then proceeding to ask me for some Yeezys afterwards,” he wrote alongside the screenshots.

Jonathan Leibson

In the same caption, Ye appeared to address the Kardashians more broadly, referring to them as a “whole unit” and claiming he “gave that family the culture.”

“This is for every parent on either side [whose] kids' futures are being one sidedly controlled,” he wrote. “I don’t even have the right to get angry as a father without being called [erratic].”

Photos Of Ye @PhotosOfKanye

"BEING CALLED ERATIC I GAVE THAT FAMILY THE CULTURE IF THEY AS A WHOLE UNIT KEEP PLAYING GAMES WITH ME I WILL TAKE THAT CULTURE BACK A FATHER SHOULD NEVER HAVE TO BEG FOR THE LOCATION OF THEIR CHILDREN"

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @PhotosOfKanye

“I gave that family the culture,” he continued. “If they as a whole unit keep playing games with me I will take that culture back. A father should never have to beg for the location of their children.”

John Shearer

Ye then shared another post calling the Kardashians out and claiming they play with “Black men's lives” — an accusation he’s made before. When Ye claimed he wasn’t invited to Chicago’s birthday party last month, he also appeared to make a jab at the Kardashians for “playing games” and “taking the fathers out the homes purposely.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“It's a lot of people that's not in a position where they ain't got no voice when people be playing games like this, baby mamas be playing games, the grandmas will be playing games like this,” he said at the time.

Larry Busacca / Getty Images for MTV

Addressing the subject once again this weekend, Ye wrote on Instagram: “Yesterday Kim accused me of putting a hit out on her so let me get this straight.”

Photos Of Ye @PhotosOfKanye

Ye via Instagram:

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @PhotosOfKanye

“I beg to go to my [daughter’s] party and I’m accused of being on drugs,” he wrote. “Then I go play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I’m accused of stealing. Now I’m being accused of putting a hit on her.”

Robin Marchant / Getty Images for Ralph Lauren

“These ideas can actually get someone locked up,” he continued. “They play like that with Black mens lives weather it’s getting them free or getting them locked up. Im not playing about my Black children anymore.”

Thestewartofny / GC Images

With all this in mind, things then appeared to take a turn on Sunday after Ye revealed he’d been sent Kim’s phone number by the global creative director of Apple Music, Larry Jackson — who’s also the partner of Kim’s former assistant, Stephanie Shepherd.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

“Thank you @larryjackson for giving me @kimkardashian number,” Ye wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of their text exchange.

Photos Of Ye @PhotosOfKanye

Ye via Instagram: "THANK YOU @thelarryjackson FOR GIVING ME @kimkardashian NUMBER"

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @PhotosOfKanye

And shortly after revealing he’d been sent Kim’s number, all of Ye’s posts concerning their feud were removed from his page, with many fans guessing that the exes had attempted to resolve things between them away from the public eye.

@kanyewest / Via instagram.com

Meanwhile, another person in Ye’s life who faced a great deal of attention this weekend is his current romantic connection, Julia Fox.

Axelle / FilmMagic

Eagle-eyed fans guessed that Julia and Ye had ended their whirlwind romance just a month on from going public, after noticing she’d deleted several pictures of the pair from her page and unfollowed fan accounts centered on their relationship.

Victor Boyko / Getty Images For Kenzo

However, Julia hopped online on Sunday to clear up any confusion around her Instagram activity.

Christian Vierig / Getty Images

“Guys, relax. I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself, okay?” Julia said in a video posted to her Instagram story.

@juliafox via instagram

“Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore,” she continued. “I took the fucking photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my god, you clearly only posted photos where you looked good in.’”

@juliafox via instagram

FINCEN FILES

THE INVESTIGATION THAT CHANGED THE BANKING INDUSTRY

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

READ NOW