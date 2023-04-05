How To Pitch BuzzFeed News' Entertainment Section

Do you take pitches from freelance writers?

Yes, we do! If you’re a writer looking to pitch or place an entertainment story, here are the types of stories we’re interested in:

Access-Driven Reporting

We’re looking to start — and conduct — all sorts of conversations. This could include a profile on the star of a buzzy new film or TV show, a quick Q&A with the prosthetics designer on the latest trending fantasy TV show, a write-up on the internet’s latest main characters, or a deep dive about a cultural figure experiencing a resurgence or reconsideration.

Examples:

This Father–Daughter Duo Took The Subway To The Oscars. Yes, LA Has A Subway.

How An Intimacy Coordinator Keeps “P-Valley” A Safe Space Behind The Scenes

“The White Lotus” Star Murray Bartlett Explains The Shocking Twist In The Finale: “Ultimately, No One Wins”

Jennette McCurdy Is Ready To Move On

Features & Trends

Spot a recent trend among celebrities or piecing together a new era in entertainment content? Send it our way. We want to cut through the noise with thoughtful, nuanced reported stories on the content we’re consuming and the impact it’s having on our very noncelebrity lives. This includes everything from a look at the latest casting trends on your favorite reality shows to why it seems like just about everyone is rewatching a certain decades-old TV show right now.

Examples:

Peacock May Finally Take Flight Thanks To “Bel-Air”

“The Other Two”: Inside The Shocking Gay Episode 2

Amanda Bynes Is Navigating A Post-Conservatorship World. Her Fans Don’t Know How To Help.

“Bridgerton” Is Inspiring Couples To Get More Romantic And Rev Up Their Sex Lives

Reported Investigations

We’re known for holding the powerful and influential accountable, and we will continue doing so. If you have a tip you’d like to share, please check out our secure and anonymous tip guide . We’re also open to your pitches for in-depth reported investigations.

Examples:

The Popular “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Is Ending, But It Leaves Behind A Complicated Legacy

Current And Former “Dr. Phil” Employees Say The Set Is A Toxic Workplace. The Show Say Everything’s Fine.

TMZ’s Newsroom Is A Hotbed For Racism, Misogyny, And Verbal Abuse, Ex-Employees Say

Looking to pitch a personal essay or cultural critique? Reach out to our Culture Desk .

Do you pay?

Yes! We pay competitive rates.

What length articles are you looking for?

We’re equally interested in short and long stories. If you have an idea for a proposed 800-word interview with the creator of your favorite TV show, send it our way. If you have a lengthier pitch to speak with fans attending a culture convention, we’re happy to hear it. While word counts are important, it’s the story idea that matters most.

How should I submit a pitch?

Email entertainment.pitches@buzzfeed.com with a brief explanation of your pitch, detailing the angle, essential sources, the proposed article’s timeliness, and an estimated word count. If you’re new to pitching us, please include links or attachments to work samples so we can get a sense of your writing style and experience.

If the pitch is truly time-sensitive, make sure to note that in the subject line.

Unfortunately, we are not able to respond individually to every pitch we receive. Please continue pitching us even if we pass on a previous idea. We’re always open to new ideas that feel at home in our entertainment section.