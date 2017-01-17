How To Pitch Essays To BuzzFeed READER Interested in pitching personal essays or cultural criticism? Here's how. Twitter

What is BuzzFeed READER? READER is BuzzFeed News’s home for cultural criticism, personal essays, fiction, and poetry, as well as BuzzFeed’s Emerging Writer Fellowship. Since we launched in March 2016, we have published new poetry from National Book Award-winning authors like Robin Coste Lewis and Mark Doty, as well as work from emerging poets such as Solmaz Sharif, Danez Smith, and Donika Kelly, whom we’re confident you will be reading for years to come. We have also published excerpts from some of the most talked-about recent novels, from Brit Bennet’s The Mothers to Michael Chabon’s Moonglow, and commissioned original short fiction, including stories by Etgar Keret, Alice Sola Kim and Lindsay Hunter. Alongside essays and features from READER’s staff writers, we’ve published nonfiction from contributors including Jesmyn Ward, Mira Jacob, Rachel Kaadzi Ghansah and Eileen Myles.



Do you take pitches from freelance writers? Yes! We’re thrilled to work with and publish celebrated authors, but that’s only part of the story. READER’s editors also eagerly welcome incisive, beautiful essays — both personal and critical — from freelance contributors. If you’re a writer interested in submitting or pitching yours, here’s what we’re interested to see:

1. Personal Essays

What if my essay doesn't clearly fit either category?

How long should my essay be? For personal essays, 1500-2500 words is a good range to aim for; cultural criticism pieces tend to run a little longer, around 2000-4000 words. At the end of the day, quality matters more than word count, and length can vary depending on the piece.

Do you pay? Yes! We pay competitive rates.



How should I submit my essay or pitch? Please email reader.pitches@buzzfeed.com with a concise note that explains the core of your idea, how you’ll support it, and why it matters — or, even better (particularly for personal essays), send a full first draft of your piece. Please attach drafts as Word files or Google docs, rather than pasting the text in the body of the email.

Ultimately, we want you to say something we haven’t heard before, and make sure your piece has clear stakes. Consider: What would happen if you tell this story? What would happen if this story doesn’t get told? And to that, why are you the only writer uniquely equipped to tell the story? Links to your past work that’s similar or relevant are helpful, too. Due to the volume of submissions, we’re not able to respond to all emails individually. But if we’re interested, we will usually get back to you within 2 weeks. If something is truly time-sensitive and you need a response sooner, please note that in the subject line.



You can subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on what we're publishing every month.