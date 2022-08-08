When McCurdy looks at the little kids in her life, it seems hard not to think about all the things she missed out on. She remains close with all her brothers, and her nieces in particular, even if she’s largely fallen out with the other grown-ups in her life. “I recently went on a Disney trip with Claire, my brother Mark’s daughter, and I was watching her and went to the bathroom and just cried because it’s so beautiful to watch a child just be able to be who they are,” she said. “That is an opinionated, hilarious child that is so authentic. I think I've healed through watching them and their relationship with their parents. Just being able to be around children who are so…free.” (She’s grateful her mother isn’t around to upbraid the rest of her family. “Oh god,” she said. “I just felt horrified of, like, how she would have been with my nieces.”)

These days, McCurdy is remarkably therapized. She’s put in so much work, and you can tell by the slow, thoughtful way she answers every question. She wants to be clear, and she wants to tell the truth. She also still struggles with feeling like she’s already been defined by work she did when she was 19. “Seeing even the Facebook posts of friends being like, ‘started my first job!’ These momentous first experiences, I felt like my life was already behind me,” she said. “There was a time when I really did not have much hope for my future.”

But she also still holds so much shame. It’s not shame about anything her mother did to her; it’s actually about her career. Almost a decade removed from the work she did as a literal child, McCurdy is ashamed about the work left in her wake. “I think the content is embarrassing. I just wish I had never done it,” she said. “I appreciate the financial stability. I’m grateful for the doors that it’s opened for me in so many ways and the friendships that I’ve made. But the content of it just embarrasses me.” Simply put, McCurdy doesn’t think the shows she helped make are very good. It doesn’t matter if those shows were made for children — children who loved it — nor does it matter that she was a child herself at the time they were made. “The embarrassment piece lingers. I care so much about making good work. It’s that ‘what do I do with this’ shame.” McCurdy is, these days, more open to considering acting again, but she mostly considers herself a writer. For now, she’s just glad to be out of the sitcom machine. Imagine! She could be a hot but unhappy wife on some ABC pilot. “I would’ve kept doing sitcom after soul-sucking sitcom,” she said, imitating one of those thankless roles. “Dinner!”

Which isn’t to say that she thinks she’s a bad actor; in fact, she knows she’s pretty good at it. “I was performing so much in real life. That was such an active performance that it was kind of like I was able to be more real when I was acting than I had to be off camera,” she said. “I could show emotions that I wasn’t allowed to show in real life.”

But you know what’s funny? McCurdy seems to despise the industry she dutifully worked in for half of her life, while also being, of all things, a Disney adult. “I know. I know. I know!” she said, laughing at her own admission. “We could’ve sat at the Disneyland Hotel! I know all the good spots. I don’t do many rides, I just find the cool environments that are relatively unbusy. I bring my journal. It’s bizarre, right? Full-blown Disney adult.” McCurdy has a long association with Disney — her grandfather worked there and could always sign the family in, and it was the one place her mother wouldn’t be stressed out. Now, at 30, McCurdy watches Disney vlogs and buys embroidered Disney shirts on Etsy. “I’m just going to escape.”

McCurdy asked me if I want kids; I asked her the same. She said maybe no, but that could change. It’s tough to think about your own offspring when your mother only saw you as an extension of herself, as someone to be controlled and manipulated. As someone without free will. Can you raise someone well if you weren’t shown how to? “But, when I say I’m not maternal, people say I’m so maternal. What is that?” she asked me. I told her that maybe what people are seeing is someone who’s healed, that healed pain can look like care to other people, that it can give you maternal qualities even if you weren’t raised by someone very maternal at all, even if you never experienced maternal love firsthand.

Her big eyes grew glassy with tears, and she clutched her chest. “That makes me emotional,” she said, crying, but with half a smile. “That’s so powerful. To not hold it. To say, Wow, I’ve looked at all this shit. I didn’t run away from it. I looked at it.”●

