This Father–Daughter Duo Took The Subway To The Oscars. Yes, LA Has A Subway.

Hayden, wearing a formal black dress, and her father, wearing a suit, took the LA Metro bus from Valley Village to Studio City, got on the Red Line subway, exited in Hollywood after a few stops, and walked through closed-off streets and pedestrians gawking on the sidewalk looking to spot any celebrity. Little did those sightseers know that two Oscars attendees were walking right by them.

“She's a good sport, though. Let's be very clear,” Ed said about his daughter to BuzzFeed News. “For me and my comfortable tennis shoes with good arch support, I'm fine. She's walking in high heels a great deal of the way.”

Below, the father–daughter duo opened up about their continued efforts to highlight the environmental benefits and efficiency of public transit, their love for the Academy Awards, and why they (shockingly) simply prefer not to drive in LA.

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

This is not your first time taking the transit to the Oscars. What’s the decision behind doing this again?

Hayden: I remember my dad coming into my room and saying, “Do you want to make a statement?” I was like, yeah, what are we gonna do? Like, this is so exciting. He's like, “We're gonna take the subway to the Oscars,” and I was like, I am so game.

Ed: Rachelle, my dear wife, [is] quite caring about the environment, but she made it crystal clear she had no interest in riding a bike or taking the subway to the Oscars. So when the honor fell to Hayden to come and be part of Oscar night, she was very much game.