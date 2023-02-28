Peacock May Finally Take Flight Thanks To “Bel-Air”

If there’s one thing Peacock seems to be doing right — and it seems like there might be many or few , depending on who you talk to — is its nostalgic originals. Variety suggested in January that the streamer may have found a secret weapon in its ability to court Black audiences with new takes on beloved IP. The publication specifically noted the ratings success of Peacock’s original series Bel-Air and The Best Man: The Final Chapters last year. Both are new additions to popular Hollywood projects with predominantly Black casts. The former is a miniseries update to The Best Man film franchise, while the latter is a dramatic reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The potential to be a new go-to for Black viewers is a big deal as the streamer reportedly has had a rough economic time since its launch in 2020, though it might be turning a corner soon. Still, three is a trend, and there’s yet to be a third Peacock example to definitively state the network has found a niche in nostalgic Black TV. Nevertheless, whether a coincidence or not, the success of The Best Man: The Final Chapters and Bel-Air appears to indicate Peacock may finally be finding its wings.

The data certainly suggests a notable theme. According to Variety, last year Bel-Air was the streamer's most-watched original series before The Best Man: The Final Chapters bested it by ranking No. 5 on Nielsen's Top 10 Streaming Originals chart for the Dec. 19–25 viewing period. The Best Man was also reportedly the No. 1 streaming series for Black audiences within the first two weeks of its premiere.

While The Best Man: The Final Chapters was a one-off miniseries, Bel-Air returned for Season 2 on Feb. 23, meaning the possibility for more success is imminent. Peacock has yet to release ratings for the second season. Regardless of whether it matches Season 1’s ratings, series creator Morgan Cooper credited, in part, Peacock and its support for the show's success

"It felt really good knowing that Bel-Air was very sought after,” he said. In 2020, after a competitive pitch process, Peacock picked up Bel-Air with an unprecedented two-season order. “Peacock made an incredible commitment,” Cooper added.

Launching a reboot or reimagining of nostalgic IP is not an easy feat, which makes Peacock’s success in doing so noteworthy. Many attempts — like Gossip Girl and Peacock’s own Saved by the Bell — struggled to find their footing before being canceled.

What may have helped Bel-Air stand out was ditching much of Fresh Prince’s original setup for something entirely, well, fresh. Fresh Prince was a 30-minute multi-camera comedy, while Bel-Air is a one-hour drama. The show honors the spirit and legacy of the Fresh Prince characters but expands the show beyond Will’s woes, to include a more detailed exploration of side characters’ lives, like his Aunt Vivian and Uncle Philip Banks’s careers.