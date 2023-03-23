Amanda Bynes Is Navigating A Post-Conservatorship World. Her Fans Don’t Know How To Help.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — The day Amanda Bynes was set to make her first public appearance since her conservatorship was lifted in 2022, she canceled. That’s 4 Entertainment, the company that runs 90s Con, shared an Instagram story saying the actor was sick and wouldn’t be able to attend the pop culture convention in Hartford, Connecticut.

The notice came too late for some of her fans, who had traveled to see their favorite comedian, to change plans. While many were disappointed, few were upset. Being a fan of Bynes means understanding that her health comes first.

“I didn’t think she was actually going to make it here, but we’re rooting for her,” Ashley Jackson, a 35-year-old dressed as Cher from Clueless, told BuzzFeed News. At the time, Bynes was slated to appear for all three days of the convention — an unexpected outing for the reclusive star.

On Monday, three days after Bynes canceled her 90s Con appearance, an update on her health arrived. TMZ reported that a day earlier the 36-year-old former actor flagged down a car and told the driver she was coming down from a “psychotic episode.” She was reportedly naked and alone on the street in Los Angeles and had called 911 for help before being placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

“I’m so bummed she freaking canceled. I just hope she’s OK,” 40-year-old fan Adrienne told BuzzFeed News while walking into the convention center on March 18, the day Bynes was set to reunite with many of her All That cast members on a panel. “We kind of knew she wouldn’t show, but could you imagine how cool it would be if she did?” said Emily, a 34-year-old in line for the panel.

TMZ’s report was one of few updates the public has received about Bynes since her nine-year conservatorship ended in March 2022. While Bynes’s fans may have not known a health update was about to come, many have kept her well-being top of mind for years.