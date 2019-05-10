Morning Update: All Good Scams Must Come To An End

America’s changing abortion laws

This year alone, four states have signed so-called “heartbeat” bills that ban abortion as early as six weeks, or as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected.

One of the most restrictive abortions bills was signed by Ohio’s governor in April. Before that, Mississippi, North Dakota, Iowa, and Kentucky had all passed similar laws. This week, Gov. Brian Kemp signed the heartbeat bill into law in Georgia, prompting outrage.

Here’s the thing: none of these laws are in effect. In the case of Georgia, the bill won’t apply until Jan. 1, and it’s expected to be challenged in court.

Meanwhile yesterday in Alabama, senators got into a shouting match over a bill that would ban nearly all abortions.

The big picture: The heartbeat bills are likely to be challenged in court — and that’s part of the point. If that challenge escalates all the way to the Supreme Court, it could force the majority-conservative court to reexamine Roe v. Wade.

Sick teachers in California have to pay for their own substitutes out of pocket — even if they have cancer

California teachers who are forced to take an extended sick leave have to worry about getting well and footing the bill for a substitute teacher to replace them.

The policy was introduced in 1976, but got new attention this week after the San Francisco Chronicle reported that a second-grade teacher who has breast cancer and will be out for the rest of the year is required to pay for a substitute out of her own paycheck.

Reportedly, the price of a substitute can be up to $240 per day — all of which is deducted from the sick teacher's salary.

SNAPSHOTS

Republicans slammed their own Intelligence Committee chair over the Trump Jr. subpoena. Sen. Richard Burr was called “highly respected” by President Donald Trump butollowing reports that the committee he chairs had subpoenaed the president’s eldest son, Republican senators have taken the unusual step of publicly criticizing Burr.

Chelsea Manning has been released from jail after refusing to testify to a grand jury about WikiLeaks. Manning was jailed for two months over the refusal. Before she was released, Manning was served with another subpoena to appear before a different grand jury. She and her attorneys have said that she will continue to refuse to testify about WikiLeaks.

A judge ordered the Florida parents of a child with leukemia to continue with chemotherapy. Taylor Bland-Ball and Joshua McAdams opted to go against doctors' advice and pursue a homeopathic approach to their 3-year-old son Noah McAdams’ cancer. Now, a court ruled the boy must receive his chemo treatments.

Fake New York socialite “Anna Delvey” has been sentenced to at least four years in prison. The 28-year-old faked being a German heiress with a $60 million trust fund for nearly a year and tricked numerous people, businesses, and banks out of $275,000 in the process. Her “summer of scam” is over.