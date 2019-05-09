Fake New York Socialite Scammer "Anna Delvey" Has Been Sentenced To At Least Four Years In Prison

The "Summer of Scam" is finally over for Anna Sorokin, the 28-year-old who faked being a Manhattan socialite for nearly a year and tricked numerous people, businesses, and banks out of $275,000 in the process.



Sorokin, better known by her alias, "Anna Delvey," was sentenced Thursday in a New York court to serve at least four years in prison with a maximum sentence of 12 years.

Wearing a long-sleeved black dress and flats, she was also ordered by Judge Diane Kiesel to pay almost $199,000 in restitution, as well as a fine of $24,000.

Sorokin's lawyers had described her as a hustler trying to make it in New York City, akin to the lyrics of Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York." But Kiesel said in her sentencing remarks that she was reminded of a different song.

"I heard Bruce Springsteen's 'Blinded by the Light,'" the judge said. "She was blinded by the glitter and glamour of New York City."



Prior to the reading of the sentence, Assistant District Attorney Catherine McCaw spoke in support of a 4- to 12-year sentence, saying it "required a repeated commitment again and again" for Sorokin to claim she "had a phony fortune she did not in fact possess."



McCaw said Sorokin has shown "almost no remorse" during the trial and took "more seriously her clothing than anything else."

"The defendant didn't want to live an ordinary life, and she was willing to steal in order to get that," McCaw said.



Sorokin's lawyer Todd Spodek had argued that she should be sentenced to time served because she has been incarcerated since fall 2017.

"This is not a career criminal," he said. "This is a young adult who made numerous mistakes. She was 25 years old and got way in over her head."

