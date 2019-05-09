Republicans Slam Their Own Intelligence Committee Chair Over Trump Jr. Subpoena

WASHINGTON — Republican senators have taken the unusual step of publicly criticizing their colleague who is running the chamber’s Russia investigation following reports that his committee had subpoenaed the president’s eldest son.

Republicans in the upper chamber have overwhelmingly expressed public support for Sen. Richard Burr, the North Carolina Republican who leads the Senate Intelligence Committee, during the two years the panel has carried out Congress’ sole bipartisan investigation into Russian election interference. But that changed this week after it became public that the committee had subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr. to compel him to testify before the panel a second time.

The news came just a day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took to the chamber floor to declare that, since special counsel Robert Mueller finished his criminal investigation without establishing that the Trump campaign had conspired with Russia, the “case [is] closed.”

“I agree with Leader McConnell: this case is closed,” Republican Sen. Thom Tillis — Burr’s colleague from North Carolina — tweeted Thursday in response to news that the Intelligence Committee had subpoenaed Trump Jr. “The Mueller Report cleared @DonaldJTrumpJr and he’s already spent 27 hours testifying before Congress. Dems have made it clear this is all about politics. It’s time to move on & start focusing on issues that matter to Americans.”

Texas Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican member of Burr’s committee, said the decision to subpoena the president’s son “smacks of politics” and that he would “talk to the chairman and the committee members about what we need to do to wrap up our investigation.”

“My understanding is Mr. Trump Jr. has cooperated extensively with the committee, I can understand his frustration at being asked to come back after having cooperated for such a long period of time,” Cornyn told reporters on Thursday.

Sen. Rand Paul, a Republican from Kentucky, criticized Burr directly. “Apparently the Republican chair of the Senate Intel Committee didn’t get the memo from the Majority Leader that this case was closed…” Paul tweeted on Wednesday.

The president, who tweeted in February that Burr was a “highly respected” senator after the Intelligence Committee chair declared that the investigation had yet to unearth evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, said Thursday he was “very surprised” by news of the subpoena. “I saw Richard Burr saying there was no collusion two or three weeks ago,” Trump told reporters. “My son’s a very good person, works very hard, the last thing he needs is Washington, DC.”

Burr faced criticism from the House as well, with Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeting that Trump Jr. “has already spent dozens of hours testifying in front of Congressional committees. Endless investigations—by either party—won't change the fact that there was NO collusion. It's time to move on. It’s time to focus on ISSUES, not investigations.”

Trump Jr. first testified in private before staff on the Senate Intelligence Committee for nine hours in December 2017. The committee wants to further question him about his involvement in the now-infamous Trump Tower meeting with Russians and negotiations to build a Trump property in Moscow during the 2016 campaign, the New York Times reported.

Trump Jr.'s lawyer, Alan Futerfas, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.