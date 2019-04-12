How A Facebook Page Dedicated To Fighting Anti-Semitism Became A Hub For Anti-Muslim Content

Never Again Canada’s creator says the page has "spiraled out of [his] hands.”

A popular Canadian political Facebook page that promotes the far-right Jewish Defence League uses a deceptive technique that evades Facebook’s content bans and drives traffic to anti-Muslim websites. Never Again Canada, which has nearly 235,000 followers, posts dozens of images, videos, and articles every day. The page says it is a platform to combat anti-Semitism, though its posts also stray into unrelated Canadian political topics, like the carbon tax. Between the Facebook page and Never Again Canada’s Twitter feed, the group has a large platform to push out political messaging — and amplifies that message through synchronized posting with dozens of other anti-Muslim Facebook pages. The trouble is people can never be sure about what they’re clicking on. For months, the Never Again Canada page has been sharing links that appear to send users to sites hosted on Google’s Blogspot blogging platform, such as fpf-blog.blogspot.com. Once clicked on, the reader is redirected to sites such as freepressfront.com or speech-point.net. These obscure domains are filled with articles that twist and torque the news, or fabricate headlines, such as “Canadian minister calls to criminalize criticism of Islam” or “Canadian PM calls on Canadians to welcome ISIS terrorists ‘If we welcome them, they won’t attack us.’” As part of an ongoing series looking at the impact of online misinformation on the federal election campaign, the Star and BuzzFeed News identified 23 distinct Blogspot domains posted by Never Again Canada that redirect to other websites, six of which are still active. “What we’re seeing here raises two questions,” said Fenwick McKelvey, an assistant professor of information and technology policy at Concordia University. “One, do people know what they’re clicking on? And two, are these redirects being used to get around Facebook’s rules and standards?” McKelvey, who researches political messaging online, says link redirection can be a harmless way to fix broken links, but it can also be used to deceive people about who they’re interacting with. Link redirection is a common technique used to share domains on Facebook that would otherwise be blocked by the platform. There are online tutorials that describe how to use a blog post to redirect to an otherwise blocked domain. The practice violates Facebook’s community standards, which ban “misrepresentation,” including posting links with a URL that does not match the destination URL. Never Again Canada also promotes events, including a recent recruitment campaign for the Canadian chapter of the Jewish Defence League. In the United States, the FBI considers the JDL a “violent extremist Jewish organization” and deemed it a “right-wing terrorist group.” In Canada, JDL has hosted a far-right speaker, published anti-Muslim rhetoric and worked with the white nationalist group Soldiers of Odin, which was banned from Facebook this week.

Avi Shomer, Never Again Canada’s founder, did not respond to written questions about link redirection. In an emailed statement, he said he can’t be held responsible for all the content on the page because he is simply one of 34 administrators and doesn’t know all of the others. “The NAC Facebook page has no group meetings or plans or anyone who could be considered as its leader … There is no administrator who takes on the responsibility of monitoring or reviewing the thousands of daily comments that get posted on the page,” a statement from Shomer, through his lawyer, said. “I was the guy who got it started, that does not mean that I now own or control it. Since it has grown, it has spiralled out of my hands,” Shomer’s statement read. Shomer declined to put the Star and BuzzFeed News in touch with any of the other administrators. The page’s information tab lists the other administrators as living in Israel, the United States, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Spain. The page was created in 2014 and at one point was named “Palestinian Lies Exposed.” Helping amplify Never Again Canada’s message are at least 25 other Facebook pages that collectively have more than 1.5 million followers. These pages, including “United American Infidels Against Tyranny,” “Obama Enemies,” and “Deport the Grand Mufti” post the same misleading Blogspot links as Never Again Canada within seconds of each other, in what appears to be a co-ordinated effort to ensure they reach the maximum number of Facebook users. The Star and BuzzFeed News observed these pages boosting the same content, all using the Blogspot redirecting tactic. The articles they post are not exclusively on Canadian issues. Some target foreign politicians and international organizations.

