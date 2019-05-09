I Know It's Okay That I Chose Not To Breastfeed. But I Still Feel Guilty.

In this excerpt from Teresa Wong's graphic memoir Dear Scarlet: The Story of My Postpartum Depression , Teresa has decided — after experiencing a bad pregnancy, a traumatic labor, and difficulty breastfeeding — to switch to formula. She prepares herself to tell the lactation consultant.

Reprinted with permission from Dear Scarlet: The Story of My Postpartum Depression by Teresa Wong (Arsenal Pulp Press, 2019).

Teresa Wong is a Calgary-based writer and artist who had three children in less than five years. At first, she feared motherhood would destroy her, but is pleasantly surprised to find herself continually remade. When the kids are asleep, she writes and draws pictures. When she is asleep, it’s never for long.

Dear Scarlet is her first book.

