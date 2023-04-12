The News You Need To Read This Morning

The suspect in the attack at Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, legally purchased his gun a week before the shooting, police said.

Kentucky has some of the loosest gun laws in the country , according to the gun safety advocacy group Giffords Law Center. The state does not require universal background checks for gun sales, has no minimum age to purchase a rifle or shotgun, and allows anyone over age 21 with a legal firearm to carry it concealed without a permit.

The suspect, who worked at the bank, used a rifle and livestreamed the shooting on Instagram. Four people plus the shooter were killed and nine were injured in the Monday attack . A fifth person died of their injuries later that day. One officer suffered minor injuries, while another was shot in the head and critically injured .

"For 15 years, I've cared for victims of violence and gunshot wounds,” said Jason Smith , the chief medical officer at University of Louisville Health. "I'm weary."

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg urged state and federal legislators to take action against gun violence. "You may think this will never happen to you, never happen to any of your friends or loved ones. I used to think that,” he said. “The sad truth is that now no one in our city, no one in our state, no one in our country has that luxury anymore."

What we know about the Louisville bank shooting victims so far

Authorities have identified the five victims as Joshua Barrick, 40, Thomas Elliott, 63, Juliana Farmer, 45, James Tutt, 64, and Deana Eckert, 57. All five worked at the bank. At a press conference on Tuesday, Rep. Morgan McGarvey described the impact of the shooting on the community and how the violence reverberated throughout the city. Despite the size of its population, in Louisville — or "Louisvillage," as he called it — "everybody knows everybody."

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order to strengthen background checks for gun purchases. Lee's order comes after six people, including three children, were killed in a mass shooting at Nashville's Covenant School, according to HuffPost.

