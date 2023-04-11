What We Know About The Louisville Bank Shooting Victims So Far

A bank executive with deep roots in the community, a grandmother who had just moved to the city to work at the bank, and a father who was an active churchgoer are among the people who were killed in a mass shooting at their place of work in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday.

Four people were killed and nine others were injured when a 25-year-old employee at Old National Bank opened fire on his colleagues that morning. A fifth victim being treated at the hospital died later that day.

Authorities have identified the five victims as Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliott, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; James Tutt, 64; and Deana Eckert, 57. All five worked at the bank.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Rep. Morgan McGarvey described the impact of the shooting on the community and how the violence reverberated throughout the city. Despite the size of its population, in Louisville — or "Louisvillage," as he called it — "everybody knows everybody."

"We are not seven degrees of separation from people in Louisville. We are one degree of separation from people in Louisville," he said.

Here's what we know about the victims so far.

Joshua Barrick, 40