What We Know About The Louisville Bank Shooting Victims So Far

A bank executive with deep roots in the community, a grandmother who had just moved to the city to work at the bank, and a father who was an active churchgoer are among the people who were killed in a mass shooting at their place of work in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday.
Four people were killed and nine others were injured when a 25-year-old employee at Old National Bank opened fire on his colleagues that morning. A fifth victim being treated at the hospital died later that day.
Authorities have identified the five victims as Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliott, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; James Tutt, 64; and Deana Eckert, 57. All five worked at the bank.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Rep. Morgan McGarvey described the impact of the shooting on the community and how the violence reverberated throughout the city. Despite the size of its population, in Louisville — or "Louisvillage," as he called it — "everybody knows everybody."
"We are not seven degrees of separation from people in Louisville. We are one degree of separation from people in Louisville," he said.
Here's what we know about the victims so far.
Joshua Barrick, 40
Barrick had worked at Old National Bank for only nine months when he was killed. According to his LinkedIn, he was hired as senior vice president of commercial real estate at the bank in August 2022.
Barrick had a wife, Jessica, and two young children. He was an active parishioner at the Holy Trinity Catholic in Louisville, where a vigil was held for him on Monday evening.
Father Shayne Duvall remembered Barrick as a kind, likable person who was dedicated to his faith.
“He’s a big guy, and just had a bubbling personality, and you could tell he loved his family," he said. "He loved his faith. He loved his community. And he just loved life."
Duvall said he spent that day with Barrick's wife and children.
"They’re in shock," he said. "Everyone is just kind of walking around in a fog like, 'Did this just really happen?'"
Thomas Elliott, 63
Thomas Elliott, whom friends knew as Tommy, was the senior vice president at Old National Bank. He was deeply involved in the Louisville community and was close friends with several Kentucky lawmakers, including Gov. Andy Beshear, who spoke about their friendship at a press conference on Monday.
“Tommy Elliott helped me build my law career," Beshear said as he fought back tears. "Helped me become governor. Gave me advice on being a good dad. He was one of the people I talked to most in the world, and very rarely were we talking about my job. He was an incredible friend."
Elliott had four children with his wife, Maryann. He was a longtime fundraiser for Kentucky Democrats, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. He also knew former Louisville mayor Greg Fischer.
"Tommy Elliott, my longtime friend of 40 years, was one of those bright lights lost today," Fischer said in a statement about the victims. "My deepest condolences to his wife and lovely daughters - and to all of those hurt by this senseless violence."
McGarvey, who represents the Louisville metropolitan area and described Elliott as a friend, told the Associated Press that Elliott "enjoyed life" and he cared about working for progress in the state. "It’s unimaginable to me that he’s not here," he said.
McGarvey's and Elliott's wives also worked together briefly, he told reporters on Tuesday.
Elliott was a supporter of the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville and a "close, dear friend of Lonnie Ali," the late boxer's wife, the educational center said in an Instagram post.
Lonnie Ali spoke glowingly of Elliott to the Associated Press.
"Tommy was such a warm, wonderful, funny, kind guy," she said. "Just the sweetest person. And it’s just such a huge loss, not just to his friends and family, but to the community. Because that’s what Tommy was about. Tommy was about community."
He also knew Florida Sen. Rick Scott.
"My friend Tommy Elliott was killed today in Louisville. He was my banker for many years," Scott tweeted. "This news is very shocking and sad for Ann and me. He did so much in the Louisville community, and we pray for his family during this awful time.
Juliana Farmer, 45
Juliana Farmer was a loan analyst at the bank who appeared to have moved from Henderson, Kentucky, to Louisville only a few weeks ago.
The night before the shooting, Farmer was texting her friend, Brentney Owsley, talking about her recent move. Owsley posted a screenshot of their conversation on Facebook. "You gotta do what makes you happy and I always knew I wasn't going to stay in boring Henderson lol," Farmer told her.
Farmer's former neighbor Mark Fulcher said she moved to Louisville only two weeks ago. She had stopped by his house to say goodbye.
"I told her to take care of herself and i hope she came back soon because we loved her and would miss her and hated to lose such a good friend and neighbor," Fulcher wrote on Facebook. "No one knew such a tragic and terrible thing would happen ! Please remember she was loved by everyone and would do anything to help you."
Her uncle, Michael Williams, wrote on Facebook that she told him she was moving for a "great job opportunity."
The day before the shooting, Farmer announced on Facebook that her son and his partner were expecting a baby in September — her fifth grandchild.
Her friends and family shared their grief on social media.
"You mean so much to me & I can’t stomach life without you. My twin is gone," her daughter, A'lia Chambers, wrote on Facebook. "I keep calling your phone and you won’t pick up ma please pick up mama!! Your only daughter needs you."
Her friend Owsley also posted a video of their memories together.
"my friend that became my sister. We love you. We mourn you incredibly," Owsley wrote. "Thank you for loving my sister the way you did.. she loved you just as much. It came naturally to me to love you. You’re phenomenal… I hope heaven knows they have the best angel up there."
James Tutt, 64
James Tutt, known as Jim to his friends, was a commercial real estate market executive with Old National Bank. He was an employee with the company for more than eight years, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Debbie Moore, who retired from the bank in 2021, told NBC News that Tutt was a respected figure in Louisville. She called him "King Tutt," she said, and he was a family man with a pleasant demeanor.
He and his wife, Karen Tutt, had several children and grandchildren.
A Frankfort, Kentucky, native, Tutt was a big supporter of downtown Louisville's growth, Rebecca Fleischaker, the executive director of the Louisville Downtown Partnership, told the Louisville Courier Journal.
Tutt studied business at the University of Kentucky. In college, he also played bass drum in the marching band. Tracy Lovan, a former marching band member, told Lex18 that Tutt was a sweet, friendly person, "but also just one of the smartest guys that I think I've ever met."
Deana Eckert, 57
Deana Eckert was initially transported to the hospital with injuries on Monday. Louisville police said that she died that night.
Eckert had been an executive administrative officer at the bank since 2021, and before that she worked as a retail center manager, according to her LinkedIn.
She and her husband, Mike Eckert, lived in New Albany, Indiana, just across the river from Louisville.
Crystal Branson, a former colleague, told Lex18 that Eckert always made sure to prioritize family.
"She just instilled the family values in us, and even our team, we were like a family, we supported each other," Branson said. "If we had sickness or a death, she always said 'family first.'"
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said on Tuesday that he knew Eckert personally.
"Deana was a very kind and a very thoughtful person. She was a wonderful woman who will be missed," he said.
Stephanie Baer and Paige Skinner contributed reporting to this story.